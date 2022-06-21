Impactsure Technologies Breaks into the Global Annual IBSi Sales League Table 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Impactsure Technologies Private Limited (Impactsure), an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) powered digitisation and analytics company that simplifies complex operations in corporate banking and trade finance has been recognised as the Star Performance (new entrant) of the Transaction Banking (Trade Finance) category in the coveted Annual IBSi Annual Sales League Table 2022.

For over 20 years, the SLT has been considered the most authoritative ensemble of financial technology supplier sales performance across the banking industry.

Impactsure's award-winning products are secure and modular and used by banks to scrutinise, vet and process documents used in transaction banking, trade and issuing bank guarantees. The Impactsure proprietary engine, SURE (Secure Unified Responsive Engine), is a patent-pending AI/ML +Natural Language Processing (NLP) tool that derives insights from structured and unstructured data in many formats. It enables customers to identify, classify, recommend, match and trigger exceptions based on all the documents required in financial transactions. These products are easy to integrate into the existing systems without the bank having to invest in technology overhauls. They help automate manually intensive and error-prone activities that are subject to strict compliance regulations.

Commenting on Impactsure's performance, Robin Amlot, Managing Editor of IBS Intelligence, commented, "Impactsure Technologies has carved out a significant role in the post-pandemic global economy. Its solution SureMatch is an AI-powered tool that speeds the processing of complex documentation involved in trade finance. The company has rightly been identified in IBS Intelligence's Sales League Table 2022, taking the accolade of Star Performance | SLT New Entrant | Transaction Banking (Trade Finance)."



Reacting to the recognition, S. Dharmarajan, CEO of Impactsure Technologies stated, "We are very excited at this recognition for Star Performance so early in our journey, and feature alongside global leaders. It is a true reflection of Impactsure's innovation-driven approach to redefining the relationship between humans, machines and processes through cutting-edge technology and analytics. This is in line with our objective of helping people and organisations Interpret Information. Intelligently, Insightfully."

Impactsure has entered into several strategic alliances and partnerships with established players in the tech market, including Google, Deloitte, Microsoft and Amazon, to expand its reach and impact.

Impactsure also bagged the Best Trade Finance Implementation Award for the Best Adoption of Tools & Governance, at IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021. For the three-year-old Impactsure, recognition among global leaders, reinforce its solutions-focused business mission of interpreting information, enabling innovation, and transforming ideas to digitise products and applications through technology and analytical services.

IBS Intelligence's Annual Sales League Table is a widely-accepted industry benchmark for the performance of global banking technology solutions. The IBSi SLT 2022 includes systems purchases made by over 1000+ banks across 250+ products from 60 suppliers across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC and ASEAN. The number of deals evaluated this year was 1,900+, reported across 134 countries globally.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

