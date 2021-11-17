Impetus is India's top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Impetus Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd. has been recognized as India's top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021 by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

The organization stands for its people first approach, diversity and inclusion practices and policies, fast paced learning & growth framework and world class software products, services and solutions.

This year, 263 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook this assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation, top 75 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021 have been recognized. These organizations excel both on people practices designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a high-trust culture.



This recognition demonstrates the trust and pride the employees hold in the organization. The organization has made consistent endeavours to create an environment that promotes camaraderie and delivers a great workplace experience for its people.

On this initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President Operations & Human Empowerment, added, "We will continue to partner with our people in the journey towards building and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture. We are committed to creating exceptional employee experience at work and this recognition is a testament to our endeavour."

Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards in the past, including 'India's 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021' by Great Place to Work institute, '2021 Working Mother & Avtar 100 Best Companies for Women in India', and 'Top 25 Dream Employers of the Year' 2021 by World HRD. They have also been recognized among 'Asia's Dream Employer of the year for the 5th time' by Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards 2021 and 'Top 75 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2020' by the Great Place to Work Institute.

