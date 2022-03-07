Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. advances appraisals of its employees by 3 months

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. announced advancing 2022 appraisals by 3 months.

It is a small gesture from the company to reward its people for the exponential growth company witnessed in 2021, which is the result of people's commitment and hard work.



On this initiative, Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President Operations & Human Empowerment, added, "Our people are our greatest strength, and we are committed to ensuring they are rewarded for their dedication and hard work. We share our success with our employees and will continue to create exceptional employee experience at work."

Impetus has been consistently acknowledged for its employee-friendly work culture. The organization has bagged several awards in the past, including 'India's top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021' and 'India's 100 Best Companies to Work For 2021'by the Great Place to Work® Institute. '2021 Working Mother & Avtar 100 Best Companies for Women in India', and 'Top 25 Dream Employers of the Year' 2021 by World HRD. They have also been recognized among 'Asia's Dream Employer of the year for the 5th time' by Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards 2021 and 'Top 75 IT & IT-BPM India's Best Workplaces, 2020' by the Great Place to Work Institute.

