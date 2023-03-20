Impetus Technologies recognized among India's Best Workplaces building a culture of innovation by all

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Impetus Technologies, a leading cloud and data engineering company, has been recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All. This prestigious award is a testament to Impetus' commitment to creating a workplace culture that fosters innovation, collaboration, and growth.

India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All survey is India's most comprehensive workplace survey, covering more than 800 organizations across the country. The survey evaluates companies on various parameters, including leadership, culture, people practices, and innovation.



"We are honored to be recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces Building a Culture of Innovation by All," said Sanjeev Agrawal, CFO and CHRO of Impetus Technologies. "Our commitment to fostering a workplace culture that promotes creativity, collaboration, and innovation is reflected in this recognition. We strongly believe that our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are dedicated to providing them with a work environment that enables them to perform at their best.

At Impetus, innovation is at the core. Employees are encouraged to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to complex problems. Innovation is not just about technology, but also about people and processes. That's why Impetus invests heavily in its people, providing them with the training, tools, and resources needed to succeed."

