IMPORTANT: CBSE Marks breakdown charts uploaded with extra sample papers for Class 10 and 12

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/Mediawire): It has been observed that the level of questions introduced this time in the official sample papers of Sep 16, 2022, on http://cbseacademic.nic.in are of high difficulty (especially 3m to 6m questions). The new pattern is 25 per cent objective and 75 per cent subjective for both CBSE Class 10 and 12.

Keeping this in mind, a big relief for students and teachers as a CBSE resource material is provided with few more sample papers on exact difficulty level and pattern; along with CBSE Marks Breakdown Charts.

These charts are exclusively prepared so that students are better prepared with how to write subjective answers step-wise for full marks.

These charts are based on the official Marking scheme of 2022-23 and provided in collaboration with Educart in this resource material. The subjects covered are:

- Mathematics Standard and Basic (CBSE Class 10)

- Science (CBSE Class 10)

- Social Studies (CBSE Class 10)

- English Language and Literature (CBSE Class 10)

- Hindi A and B (CBSE Class 10)

- Mathematics Core (CBSE Class 12)

- Physics (CBSE Class 12)



- Chemistry (CBSE Class 12)

- Biology (CBSE Class 12)

- English Core (CBSE Class 12)

Mrs Meenakshi Sharma (reputed private CBSE school HOD) says: "Compared to last year, it's new for students to deal with 75 per cent subjective paper with real-life/competency/bloom's related questions introduced. Students' basics aren't clear enough to write answers that require many value points to get full marks. These mark breakdown charts and exactly modelled Sample papers are a big relief for us and the students too. Kudos to Educart for this collaborative effort. We can now teach them more methodically how to score based on steps"



Now, students can practice extra papers based on exact sample paper pattern (including those new competency/real-life/case-based questions.

Link to the resource material containing these charts and extra Sample Papers

For 2022-23, the blueprint for each subject is also added which provides a very clear understanding of new types of questions that are introduced this year. Overall, such clarity will avoid confusion and help students familiarise themselves with the pattern better.



Students especially in Class 10 and 12 are highly recommended to try as many practice papers as possible from this given resource material. Educart's CBSE experts have provided input on this to prepare this very useful resource. Students should evaluate their shortcomings using these charts (they come with each paper given in the material provided) as it will definitely guide them on important steps or points for 2022-23 papers. Although it is impossible to predict exact marks breakdown, such charts and extra papers will help them immensely in confidence and structured preparation.

This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

