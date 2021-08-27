Improving employability of Indian youth in pandemic is highest priority for Sunstone Eduversity

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI/Mediawire): By offering beyond basic classroom education and also integrating an immersive experience, Sunstone Eduversity aims to become a college of choice for the entire mid spectrum. Providing peer learning, industry exposure, quality assurance, use of agile technology, and tailored placements. Sunstone partners with ace campuses across the country to provide students from diverse backgrounds and cultures with a uniform, high-quality management education equipped with world-class facilities.

Putting its own skin in the game, Sunstone has successfully proven to be one of the only 'Student-first' B-school in the country. It takes accountability for students' careers through fee payment plans with zero financial risks and an industry-aligned curriculum. With the below tools in place, it's lending financial empowerment to students and their families, and enabling them to channelize all of their energy in their all-round growth.

* 'Pay-after-placement' fee payment model

* Scholarship Programs

* 0-5% Loan facility, for the payment of one-time registration fees

Sunstone's pay-after-placement fee structure is a unique policy that allows students to pay their tuition fee only after they have been placed. Leveraging these financial tools, Sunstone aims to revolutionize the country's higher education scenario -- enabling individuals to pursue their aspirations, regardless of their economic background.

Watch video:https://bit.ly/2WnwrzS

Equipped with industry-ready knowledge and the nitty-gritty of online working, students from Sunstone Eduversity were found to be suitably prepared and were also largely preferred by recruiters for new-normal selections.





Delivering on its promise of 100% placement accountability, Sunstone Eduversity has achieved a 150% placement rate, for its 2019-21 MBA batch. Speaking about its excellent placement record, Co-founder Ashish Munjal said, "Sunstone Eduversity has a centralized system in place for all its academic operations. This system enables cross-campus collaborations, placement opportunities at pan India scale, and better exposure through peer-to-peer initiatives. Owing to its centralized approach, each student at Sunstone gets 20x the number of placement opportunities, as opposed to a student from other B-schools."

Sunstone Eduversity works with 200+ empanelled recruiters. Maintaining a consistent placement record, the B-school facilitates an average package of 4.5 LPA, whereas, it has gone as high as 10 LPA over the years.

Accountable and result-oriented education is the need of the new normal

Sunstone Eduversity provides students with a curriculum assessed and curated by industry experts. By regularly updating the curriculum, Sunstone fosters a pragmatic approach through a vast number of applied specializations and paid internships suited to the demands of the industry. Sunstone's learning management system, 'Canvas' is mechanized to provide each student with a customized learning pedagogy, personalized feedback, and remedial modules.

Speaking about Sunstone's result-oriented management curriculum, Co-founder Piyush Nangru said, "The post-pandemic market has pushed businesses to adapt to a digital way of functioning -- significantly changing the recruiters' demands.Most mid-spectrum B-schools struggle to keep up with the dynamic industry requirements, as they continue to teach concepts that are no longer relevant to the industry needs in current times. Sunstone works very closely with corporates across a host of sectors and actively seeks participation from domain leaders to design an industry-aligned management curriculum."

Speaking of her recruitment experience with Sunstone, one of the recruiters, Gazal Kalra (Co-founder, Rivigo) said,"We see Sunstone Eduversity as a game-changer, providing candidates with excellent work ethics and who can hit the ground running. Also, they are highly disciplined, well-groomed and extremely professional. They have corporate ethics imbibed deeply in them which most other students lack these days."

In addition to revolutionizing higher education, Sunstone Eduversity is also making recruitment feasible through 'Online Hiring'.

To know more about Sunstone Eduversity, visit https://sunstone.edu.in/

