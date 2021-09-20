IMTS Institute announces over 250 New Distance Learning & ODL Courses for Indian & overseas students: Apply now

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI/PNN): IMTS Institute is known for giving quality education in India.

Institute Announces New Distance Learning and Online Course for Indian and International Students. This time around, the institute announces a new learning model that will allow everyone who wants excellent education to be educated at their comfort and pace.

The institute has created online counselling and distance learning plan for students from every corner of India and Dubai. With the newly announced education plan being put in place by the Institute of Management and Technical Studies, students in India and Dubai can now access quality yet online education from the college.

Empower Your Education with IMTS Institute

IMTS Institute is known for giving quality part-time, full-time, distance Education, and online courses at very affordable fees. With IMTS, everyone with a dream can empower themselves and become better at whatever they like. It is because learners at the Institute of Management and Technical Studies can decide to study a course of their choice and earn a genuine certificate from the comfort of their home. It also allows students from Dubai and India to learn work and improve their professional and personal skills. The institute gives 100% educational supports and online support to every learner studying at the institute.

IMTS Institute has been focusing on distance learning and online learning for a while now and has what it takes to boost the careers of its students, no matter their location. IMTS Institute starts admission for Distance Learning Course. The Institute of Management and Technical Studies, also known as IMTS Institute, is a reputable and one of India's most popular self-governing institutes.

Being a well-known institute in India, IMTS offers quality education to all of its students. The IMTS Institute specialize in giving 100% when it comes to providing quality education to students. The students at IMTS Institute can pursue their dreams by studying their desired subjects and courses - the sky's the limit!

Highly Qualified Experts Provide Proper Online Career Counseling

Institute of Management and Technical Studies currently parades best brains as lecturers, board of management, course advisers, technical support, and online support. With this, the institute stands tall among its peers. It is because learners at the Institute of Management and Technical Studies can easily get the needed help, be it academic, technological, or personal help, anytime it is sought. The Institute of Management and Technical Studies has many professors, PhD scholars, researchers, academic and non-academic staff.

These highly professional experts, mainly Indians and expatriates from every corner of the world, provide students with great yet proper online career counselling.

IMTS Alumni Working Top MNC'S for a Good Reason

It is no more news that many students and graduates of the Institute of Management and Technical Studies work in top industries and multinational companies. It is because they have been well equipped and prepared for the tasks ahead by the college. So with proper and necessary education given to every student of IMTS, graduates of the institute always easily blend in a new professional environment, making them a toast of all employers worldwide. With this new online career counselling, the students will make a wise and intentional educational career choice.

List of 50 New Diploma Distance Learning Courses

The Institute of Management and Technical Studies offers various courses in education

1. Agriculture

2. Agriculture And Marketing Management

3. Agriculture Business Management

4. Agriculture Extension Services For Input Dealer

5. Airline & Airport Management

6. Animation And Film Making

7. Aviation & Safety Management

8. Aviation Management

9. Aviation, Hospitality, Travel & Tourism Management

10. Banking

11. Education

12. Elementary Education

13. Entrepreneurship And Leadership

14. Event Management

15. Fashion & Textile Design

16. Finance

17. Finance And Marketing Management

18. Fire And Safety Management

19. Food Production



20. General Practice

21. Health Safety And Environment

22. Healthcare Management

23. Homoeopathy

24. Horticulture

25. Hospital & Health Care Management

26. Hospital Administration

27. Hospital Front Office Management

28. Hospital Management

29. Hotel Management

30. Hotel Management & Catering Science

31. Hr And Marketing Management

32. Human Resource Management

33. Industrial Safety

34. Information Technology

35. Insurance Management

36. Interior Design

37. International Business

38. International Business And Human Resource

39. International Business And Marketing Management

40. Library Science

41. Logistics & Supply Chain Management

42. Management

43. Marketing Management

44. Maternal And Child Health

45. Nursery Primary Teacher Training

46. Operation Management

47. Physical Education

48. Plumbing And Sanitary Work

49. Poultry Production

50. Production & Marketing Management

It creates an excellent opportunity for every learner who dreams of earning a certificate from a reputable institute. Institute of Management and Technical Studies allows employers and students to improve their skills and create a new vista of opportunity for them.

IMTS Institute Focused On Students Satisfaction

IMTS has also been bestowed with getting media coverage due to its high standards and education. IMTS has been featured in lots of news websites and newspapers. In addition to that, IMTS Institute also has a 99% positive Google rating.

