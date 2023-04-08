In 2023: Know how to secure your seat in top MD/MS Universities

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/SRV): MD/MS admission for 2023 is open and students be seeking the best possible way to get admitted to top medical universities in India however are confused about the same. Affinity Education is one of the prominent educational counseling firms that help students through their career journey be it in India or Abroad.

MD/MS is one of the niches where affinity education provides counseling to students and we have been doing this for the last 8 years. In our last experience with students regarding MD/MS counseling, A delay was faced due to the delayed judgment of SC.

The issue: In India MBBS is a 5 years course combined with an internship. At the time of the counseling, an internship certificate is asked from the students. Due to some legal clash between MCI and the supreme court, the Supreme Court judgment was on hold for a longer period, and admissions for MD/MS got late. Because of the delay in the yearly course schedule, the internship got delayed as well and the students were not able to acquire the certificate. For the same reasons, the counseling started late.

However, the admission counseling for MD/MS-2023 will start shortly for which a date will be released soon by Affinity Education. In our counseling sessions, our expert counselors guide interested students to MD/MS top Colleges and look after the whole admission process.

With Affinity Education, students can get admission to top medical colleges in India. We help them with MD/MS Admission in the All India Quota, MD/MS Admission in NRI Quota, and MD/MS admission in Management Quota.

During the counseling process, provide admission to the students as per the suitable quota. For which fees varies from 35 lakhs to 80 lacks. In our counseling sessions, we also assist students for admission to MD/MS in different Government medical colleges for various specializations. We guide them for their favorable medical stream as per the current scope of the same.

With us, a student obtains hand-to-hand solutions and counseling until the course ends. Furthermore, we also provide career counseling for the exceptional future opportunities available for students in the medical field. To every student, an individual counselor is assigned so that they can obtain proper guidance and get all their queries sorted.

For MD/MS admission in the All India Quota, MD/MS Admission in NRI Quota, and MD/MS admission in the Management quota we are targeting major medical colleges/universities in India such as Teerthankar Mahaveer University, Santosh University, Era's Lucknow Medical College & Hospital, Subharti University, NIMS Jaipur, Sharda University, Jaipur National University, DY Patil University, Bharati Vidhyapeeth, HIMSR University, and many more.

For students, MD/MS has assorted course choices, refer to the below-mentioned list for the same:

For MD

- Radio Diagnosis

- Dermatology

- Obstetrics and Gynecology



- Pediatrics

- General Medicine

- Psychiatry

- TB chest

- Anesthesia

For MS

- General Surgery

- Orthopedics

- ENT

- Ophthalmology

Affinity Education has been providing admissions to several medical aspirants for the last 8 years and till yet the company has helped 1000+ students in taking admission successfully to exceptional medical colleges in India.

When asked from students about the authentication and services of the company, the response was fanatical. About the company, students responded with absolute positivity and found the services extremely helpful not just during the admission process but afterward as well.

As mentioned above Affinity Education provides hand in hand relationship with the students, Once the course is completed the counselors of the company connect with the students to provide their best career options through career counseling which helps them in setting up a lucrative career.

Students who took MD/MS admission in All India Quota, Management Quota, or NRI Quota found it really helpful and appreciate Affinity Education's vision of making students a booming asset to our country and the medical industry of India.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

