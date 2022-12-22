In a first, J-K tech support firm bags many deals with international firms

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): RVS iGlobal, a tech support company based out of Jammu, is doing wonders and proving that the environment in Jammu and Kashmir is conducive to change after the abrogation 370 and 35 A. The success of the firm after clinching many deals with international firms is an indicator that it is the harbinger of progress for the business environment.

This tech support company has started operating in a manner similar to other such established IT companies, most of which have offices in Gurugram or Bengaluru. All the clients of this tech support company are foreign clients, the company said, adding that it has grown from one small desk and one computer to a 100-employee company in the past few years.

When Vikrant Gupta, who lives in the United Kingdom (UK) and is basically from Jammu, had to start a company in India, he first thought of starting in Gurugram. Then his father gave him the idea of starting the company in Jammu. He thought to give it a try and started his company from Jammu.



Nearly 90 per cent of the employees who are working in this company are from Jammu and Kashmir and many have earlier worked in big IT companies in Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru.

The employees said that they had earlier been working outside J and K and due to certain family reasons, they had to come back. However, they said they had never expected such an international-level IT company, to operate in Jammu. They expressed that they were very happy that they got this job.

The employees of the company said this company was an example and soon enough, other IT companies would come to J-K and the Union Territory could become an information technology hub. "J-K has got all that is needed by these IT companies," said a company employee. "All the work we do is the same as the big IT companies are doing in Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram or Delhi," he added.

Vikrant Gupta said as the company was growing, he is expecting a company of nearly 500 employees in the next five years. He said, "Jammu and Kashmir has got all the potential and environment for IT companies and even the youngsters from J and K are talented. In the next coming years, J and K can be an IT hub." (ANI)

