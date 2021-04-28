In its inaugural year, Gurugram's Masters' Union B-School reports breakout internship placements at top firms like BCG, McKinsey & Softbank

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] April 27 (ANI/Kaizzen): In its very first year, Masters' Union Business School's inaugural cohort of 65 students has found placements in over 40 top firms, with the most popular sectors being consulting, private equity, venture capital, product management, data sciences and marketing.

In its first ever internship report, the B-School's Careers Department stated that top recruiters coming to the B-School for the placements include Mckinsey, BCG, Tata IQ, PWC, EY and KPMG among the consulting firms.

This is the first time that such illustrious companies have hired from a B-School other than the old IIMs and ISB. Masters' Union CEO, Rupesh said "It is due to the quality of the cohort, the tech focussed curriculum, the deep industry immersion, and the practitioner led classes that our students achieved tremendous placement success, at par with the old IIMs"

In a rather rare occurrence among B-Schools, students have also cracked private equity and venture capital jobs at Softbank JV, L&T Private Equity, Orios Venture partners and Antler India. Many students have also scored unique Chief of Staff roles at top funded startups like FtCash (500 Start-ups), Simpl (IA Ventures), Park+ (Sequoia) and Aanswr.



Fintech was also a rather popular choice for product management roles with the recently announced Unicorn - Razorpay taking the most number of students. Bosch and Virtusa recruited students for their international offices in Germany and US respectively, while other domestic product management recruiters included Juspay, Mobikwik, Freecharge and IndiaMart.



In Finance, students found roles at BMW Finance, HDFC, ICRA, ICICI, IndusInd and Axis Bank. In Digital and Marketing, popular companies included bOAt, ITC, Volvo, ABP, Virtusa and Case Insurance. Some students also opted for long-term consulting projects with Coke and Bobble AI.

About eight students were also awarded the Masters' Union Innovation Lab's equity free seed grant to pursue their own ventures over the summer. Select students were also granted fellowships in blockchain platforms and data research.

The inaugural cohort of 2021 represents diversity in terms of academic training, professional experience, age, gender, geographies and even growth aspirations. It has a significant representation from engineering and chartered accountancy, apart from lawyers and humanities graduates. The average age of the cohort members is 25.7 years. Its youngest and oldest members are 21 and 39 years old respectively.



With academic training from elite institutions such as the IITs, BITS Pilani, St Stephen's, Shri Ram College of Commerce, most come with significant work experience in a range of industry verticals, from consulting to manufacturing, having worked with companies like Goldman Sachs, KPMG, EY, Amazon and Mu Sigma, ringing in an average incoming salary of Rs 10.5 lakh per annum.

Masters' Union is the first B-School in India to have marquee recruiters like McKinsey, BCG, EY, HDFC, Tata, Softbank and BMW hire from its inaugural cohort placing it in the league of older and established institutions like IIMs and ISB.

This story is provided by Kaizzen. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Kaizzen)

