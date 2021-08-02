In the footsteps of Industry stalwarts, the future pays a visit to SIBM Pune's Flagship BFSI Conclave - Manthan 2021

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune successfully hosted its flagship BFSI Conclave - Manthan 2021 on the 31st of July and 1st of August 2021, where the central theme was "BFSI 4.0: Re-imagining the trends of the future".

The first day started with the opening remarks by Dr R Raman, Director Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune and Dean Faculty of Management Symbiosis International (Deemed University). The day featured P D Singh, Managing Director, JP Morgan Chase Bank; Arpit Chug, Chief Financial Officer, Razorpay; Riddhi Dutta, Regional Sales Director ASEAN & South Asia, Backbase; Sanjay Phadke, Fintech Specialist & Author; Pradip Kadam, Director, Mastercard; Gopal Menon, Chief Operating & Chief Financial Officer, Axis Mutual Funds; Arunachalam Rajaraman, Consulting Actuary & Industry Veteran; Vedanarayanan Seshadri, Managing Director, Mahindra Insurance Brokers Limited; Swami Nathan, Executive Vice President, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited; Aalok Bhan, Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance Company Limited; and Mayank Joshi, Head of Digital Business, Munich Re. Their conversations helped students gain insights on Risk Management, the change in the outlook of the insurance industry, the future of Fintech, bridging the urban and rural divide, and a vast array of other topics.



The second day had leaders from across the industry, including Taher Borsadwala, Vice President, BNY Mellon; Jitendra Nayyar, Chief Financial Officer, Acko; Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer, YES Bank; Sudha Krishnamurthy, Senior Vice President Human Resources, Kotak Life, and Harjot Dhaliwal, Vice President - Talent Management, Citi, who joined hands in explaining a myriad of subjects, including but not limited to the technological transformation in the Financial sector, advent, and growth of Insurtech companies, the incumbent importance of Cybersecurity in the BFSI sector, digital transformation of the HR function in the BFSI sector. They also shed light on the importance of possessing learning agility and Digital IQ.

Speaking about the event Prof. Sandeep Bhattacharya Head Corporate Relations Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune shared "The virtual setting did not deter the curiosity of the students as the invigorating interactions with the leaders served as a cornucopia of knowledge. It was an absolute privilege for the students to have been privy to the journey of such eminent experts as they opined on the BFSI sector."

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

