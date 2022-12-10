In the Market's Red Run, will Big Eyes Coin be able to gain more popularity compared to Monero and Tezos?

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/ATK): From providing DeFi ecosystems to bringing advancements in augmented reality, there has been a betterment in the world of crypto in recent years. Every newly rising currency offers some unique features to its buyers.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the latest cat-theme meme project. It is a decentralized community-owned token. This article will focus on the features offered by BIG in comparison with the Monero (XMR) and Tezos (XTZ).

Monero (XMR): Secure Platform For Transactions

Monero (XMR) is a decentralized coin that offers privacy and transparency to buyers. It allows its users to do transactions with immense privacy measures in place. Users can do transactions without hacking concerns and without being watched by the government.

XMR uses a Proof-of-Work algorithm to validate its transactions. XMR is completely fungible. The platform CryptoNight mechanism is based on the proof-of-work mechanism to deal with the centralization problems.

As of writing, Monero (XMR) costs less than 150 dollars. CoinMarketCap ranks the currency in the top 30 coins. Its market cap value is around 2 to 3 billion dollars. The All-time-high price of the coin was noticed at $517.63 in May 2021.

Tezos (XTZ): A Leading Platform For Smart Contracts

Tezos (XTZ) is a blockchain network that offers smart contracts. XTZ users have the right to participate and vote on the upgrade proposals by the company. Various high-profile business companies appreciate the features of XTZ. Since the creation of BTC and ETH, they have faced some major issues, as they need to hold the opinion of their buyers. But XTZ is unique as it allows the involvement of its buyers.



It allows users to directly exchange values and interact with various applications without the involvement of third parties. XTZ's Proof-of-Stake platform costs less energy as compared to Proof-of-Work blockchains Ethereum and Bitcoin.

XTZ is a cost-efficient cryptocurrency that costs less than 4 dollars as of writing. The market cap value of the coin is less than 1 billion dollars. The peak price of the token was noticed in October 2021 at $9.18.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Latest Meme Coin Gaining Hype

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the latest token to enter the crypto market. This cat-theme coin operates on Ethereum and aims to build a community where users get tax-free shipping and easy transactions with secure connections.





BIG intends to pour wealth into the DeFi ecosystem. It also aims to launch the NFT club, where token owners can trade with coins. It also allows buyers to attend various NFT events and win rewards. Token buyers have the right to governance and the freedom to participate in the management of the tokens. BIG also allows the users to stake tokens. The stakeholders get rewards for the continuous staking.

Follow These Steps To Enter The Presale Of Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Stage 7 of the presale has started, and in this stage, 1 USDT offers 2857.14 coins. If you want to be a part of the presale, follow these simple steps:

Step 1 includes Wallet installation to your device. Recommended wallet for desktops is MetaMask, and for mobile phones, it is Trust Wallet.

Step 2: After installing the wallet, you'll see a pop-up showing the 'Connect Wallet' option. After clicking this option, three options will appear. Select one of these:

- But ETH or BNB with card (You can use them to buy BIG coins later on)

- Buy Big Eyes coins (BIG) using BNB or ETH. Confirm the transaction.

- Buy BIG coins using USDT (Keep almost $20 in your wallet).

Step 3: After purchasing your coins, you can claim your tokens once the presale ends. And use code SUSHI108 at checkout for a 5% BIG bonus.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is not a regular meme coin. It offers rewards and features to its buyers and has kept tokens for charity purposes. Some of its innovative features make its presale stand intact in the red run faced by the crypto market.

