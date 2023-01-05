"In Their 20s: WearArt Co-Founders Bring Art to the Forefront through Fashion"

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/GPRC): Art has always been a source of inspiration for fashion, and WearArt is taking this to the next level by bringing the art of India and the world to the forefront through its clothing line. Co-founded by two young visionaries in their 20s, Deepika and Jass Sarang, WearArt is making waves in the fashion industry with their unique and beautiful designs.

At WearArt, they experiment with a variety of art forms, including Madhubani, Mandala, Pichhwai, Warli, Dot Art, and Kalamkari, to create one-of-a-kind pieces that showcase the talent and cultural diversity from around the globe. Each design is hand-crafted and carefully chosen to represent the diverse and rich cultural heritage of India and beyond.

One of the standout features of WearArt's clothing is the use of bright and bold colors, which really bring the art to life. From vibrant reds and yellows to deep blues and greens, the colors used in their pieces are a feast for the eyes and sure to make a statement wherever you go.

Jass and Deepika met online through a mutual interest in art and fell in love almost instantly. Both artists at heart, they often found themselves discussing their passion for creativity and self-expression through art. It was during one of these conversations that the idea for WearArt was born.

Deepika, who had struggled in life, turned to art as a way to express herself profoundly. Her struggles only seemed to fuel her artistic fire, and she quickly gained a reputation for her brilliant and emotive pieces.

Jass, who had always been interested in art, saw an opportunity to merge his love of style with Deepika's talent for art. Together, they founded WearArt, a clothing brand that combines Deepika's stunning artwork with comfortable and fashionable garments.

"At WearArt, our mission is to bring the beauty and diversity of art from India and the world to the forefront through our clothing line," said co-founder Deepika. "We are passionate about showcasing the talent of artists and cultural heritage through our designs, and we believe that fashion can be a powerful platform for self-expression and cultural appreciation."



WearArt's collections are constantly evolving and growing, as they are always on the lookout for new and exciting art forms to incorporate into their designs. They have already made a name for themselves in the fashion world, and with their youthful energy and innovative ideas, it's clear that WearArt is a brand to watch out for in the future.

Despite the challenges they have faced, Jass and Deepika's love for each other and their shared passion for art have brought them to where they are today. WearArt is a testament to the power of love and creativity, and the couple hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams and pursue their passions.

So, if you're looking for a way to express your love for art and fashion, be sure to check out WearArt. With their unique designs and commitment to sustainability, you can feel good about supporting a brand that is making a positive impact on the world.

WearArt Collection Coming Soon - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pnB4ouPbodM

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wearartstore/

Website - https://www.wearartstore.com/

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

