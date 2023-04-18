INALSA launches new range of Wet & Dry vacuum cleaners

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): INALSA has expanded its current range of vacuum cleaners with the launch of 3 new models of wet & dry vacuum cleaners. These vacuum cleaners are launched in 3 capacity namely, 12 Ltr, 20 Ltr & 25 Ltr and all of these come with stainless steel tank.

With these launches, INALSA now has one of the largest number of vacuum cleaners in Wet & Dry Segment with 10 Ltr & 15 Ltr which was already in their range.

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner Price & Availability:

INALSA is offering up to 60 per cent discount on its newly launched vacuum cleaner range as an introductory offer for its customers. The new range of vacuum cleaners can be purchased online from Amazon or Flipkart and is also available in offline market for customers to buy.

INALSA Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Features:

- WET AND DRY: The new range of vacuum cleaner is suitable for both Wet Cleaning & Dry Cleaning of hard surfaces, floors, carpets etc

- BLOWER FUNCTION- The blower function is suitable for drying and cleaning of narrow and hard-to-reach indoor or outdoor areas. INALSA vacuum cleaners come with powerful blower function.

- STRONGER AND UPGRADED - New range of INALSA Vacuum cleaners are equipped with powerful motor that delivers strong suction. The vacuum cleaners have a high-quality stainless-steel tank for longer usage life.



- CUTTING-EDGE FILTRATION: HEPA filtration is designed to remove at least 99.97 per cent of particles from the air, down to at least 0.3 microns in size, while tackling the bigger stuff, too. Ideal for asthma and allergy sufferers, as well as industries that require high air quality.

- EXTRA LARGE DRAIN PORT: With a regular vacuum cleaner for homes, one may have to worry about the disposal of any wet spillages. One can easily dispose off the collected waste without lifting or handling any form of wet spills, with the help of a Drain port which is available in the 25 Ltr model of the newly launched vacuum cleaner.

- EASY TO USE AND DURABLE: Irrespective of the size of the home, with this wet and dry vacuum cleaner, it'll be easy to move around, thanks to its long 5m power cable, easy-to grip top carry handle, and supportive castors, which allow for portability and hassle-free cleaning.

- MULTIUSE: Because of its high quality and capacity, it can be used for cleaning at Home, Offices, Garage, Workshops and Even Hotels. The Best Buy Vacuum Cleaner



INALSA is a subsidiary of Taurus Group, headquartered in Spain, which is one of the most popular brands in Europe with its innovative product range of appliances since 1962. Taurus Group's operational activity is already spread across 100 countries and is managed by a team of 3000 committed, motivated and dynamic young people coming from diverse backgrounds.

INALSA has been making every effort to offer high quality products and professional services to its customers. At INALSA, as products comply with stringent GS, CE, RoHS, ISI test standards and are manufactured under ISO quality systems at different production centers, the strict quality testing norms makes us accomplish the best in class material and product designs. Quality and innovation has always been the hallmark of INALSA ever since its inception.

INALSA is the pioneer in food processors and launched it in India around thirty years ago and still enjoys the leadership position in this category. Currently, its range expanded to over 30 product categories with more than 200 SKUs.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

