Inauguration of mUni Seagull Platform for Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): mUni Campus Private Limited is working on fulfilling the ambition of "Skill India Mission" to support the creation of digital infrastructure for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling to enhance opportunities for access to employment, both national and global.

As we are aware, employment, jobs and internships have become quite burning issues.

Adapting to the trend, mUni Campus presents a cloud-based Centralized Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Internship and Job Portal "mUni Seagull". Essentially, it is a job and career discovery platform which brings students, career aspirants, industry, skill providers and colleges affiliated with universities together on single cloud platform aimed at reducing challenges in job and talent discovery process, finally resulting in improved job placement.

mUni has built this job and career discovery platform, to meet the needs of career aspirants (job seekers), educators and the industry (employers) in discovering suitable options to meet their needs. Government of Telangana Higher education department is one of the prominent users of the platform.

The platform comprises some brilliant features to meet the needs of end users: AI-powered career discovery platform for finding job and internship opportunities and preparation for students. Students can apply for internships, jobs based on skills acquired; identify the skill gaps, acquire new skills and certification; practice for the recruitment tests; all on a single cloud-based platform any time anywhere.

Today, mUni Seagull has on-boarded Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIP) to run a pilot for a period of one year. GGSIP will use the complete solution of mUni Seagull for their campus placement activities. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is the first Government institute in India to on-board mUni Seagull - AI powered centralized job and internship platform.

On this occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, congratulated the mUni team and commended, "I am pleased to announce that we are the first university to implement mUni Seagull - a centralized end to end solution for all the campus placement related processes. We believe this automated system will support all the institutions under GGSIP to seamlessly carry out their campus placement activities and improve their corporate outreach. This will enable colleges to complete their campus processes fully online or use the Hybrid Model. We look forward to closely working with the mUni Seagull team to enable students achieving their career aspirations. I appeal to all the organisations to use the platform."



"Today's day is very auspicious as we join hands with mUni Seagull to build the career of students by supporting them in all walks of life, be it pursuing programs or getting their dream jobs. I appreciate the efforts of mUni Campus and GGSIP University to work together on this great collaboration," was further added by Shri. Shailendra Singh Parihar, Registrar, GGSIP University.

Cmde. Dr. Jadumani Jena, Advisor, mUni Campus, thanked the GGSIP university and appreciated the efforts by mUni Seagull team to build such a platform, which bridges the skill gap in the candidate's resume and suggests the best suitable jobs in the industry. He explained the features on how the platform can support hiring the best talents available who are industry ready.

"I am very happy with this association between GGSIP University and mUni Seagull to run the pilot for a period of one year and to ensure that all the graduating students get the equal opportunities of getting placed and support the complete placement activities of GGSIP University's smooth functioning," said Prof. Dr. BVR. Reddy, Chairman Centralized Career Guidance and Placement Cell, GGSIP University.

"During my long professional career I have realised that in India talent is not an issue; the ability to reach the talent and knowledge quotient of the talent is an area to be focused on. mUni brings all the stakeholders on a single platform which can support online or hybrid models for campus and knowledge enhancement. I would like to thank GGSIP University for helping us to enable the next billion careers; One Career at a Time," added Supreet Singh, CEO, mUni Campus.

Nisha Singh, Placement Officer, Centralized Career Guidance and Placement Cell, GGSIP University, said, "This placement would be of great use for digitization of placement activities and maintaining the placement data pertaining to students of University School of Studies". Further, she added that, "The placement drives will be managed centrally by the Centralized Career Guidance and Placement Cell, GGSIP University, this platform will support reducing the manual efforts to a great extent." She also wants all the HRs from different domains to come ahead and use this platform not only for GGSIPU, or to state, or to country but use it globally.

mUni Campus provides a cloud-based, end-to-end robust digital infrastructure for improving learning outcomes, improving efficiency, and effectiveness of the entire education system. mUni Campus system works well for brick mortar classroom-based environment and online world. It offers various solutions under one platform which eliminates the problem of dealing with several vendors and their silo systems. It has virtual class for delivering live video lectures integrated with Learning Management System (LMS) for course creation, content dissemination, and knowledge management; Academic admin; online examination system; admission suite; and online job placement all in one cloud platform.

For more information, please visit municampus.com/ds.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

