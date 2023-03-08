Increased service tax on Maharashtra cessed buildings to be abolished: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Wednesday said that the increased monthly service tax levied on Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) cessed buildings will be abolished and instead they will be levied at Rs 250, which was applicable till 2019.

Fadnavis announced this decision in response to a question raised by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar who requested that either the tax must be waived or it must be charged at a nominal rate.



Also, Fadnavis further informed that since these buildings are unsafe, their redevelopment plan will be implemented soon.

Till March 2019, a service tax of Rs 250 per month was being charged. From April 2019, this was increased to Rs 500 per month, with a 10 per cent increase every year.

Accordingly, the current service tax chargeable to every stall owner is Rs 665.5 per month. (ANI)

