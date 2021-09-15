Incredible Kids of India.com - launched at National NEP Symposium held at NCERT

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/Target Media): Incredible Kids of India.com, a multifarious platform to nurture talent and train the talented and gifted students was launched by NCERT Secretary Major Harsh along with the founder of Incredible India Manbir Singh at NCERT auditorium during National NEP summit organised by Edu talk on 11th Sept 2021 at New Delhi.

The function was attended by eminent principals, educationalists and students. Sahil founder of Rishi University, MRINALINI Gopinath, former Research Scientist at CRO Hyderabad were also the part of the launch.

The official Torch was lit by Major Harsh which symbolised the passing of spirit, knowledge and learning to a curious mind. On the occasion of the launch Major Harsh said, "There is a need of new stars and we need each individual to pass the torch to build these stars".

As per the circular issued by CBSE the pedagogical processes are child centric and focus is on individual achievement and to be recorded in a portfolio. This is an important part of Competency 'Based Education (CBE) Model which is proposed and portfolio will help to understand the relationship between CBE and learning Outcomes.

According to ManbirBedi, founder of Incredible Kids of India.com, "Our platform will give a new dimension to every child's life during school years and they can now create their achievements dossier absolutely free. The Incredible Kids of India.com platform is a multifarious platform to nurture talent and train the talented and gifted students in academics, sports and extracurricular activities."



Aakash Khandelwal, founder of DPS Amritsar who is also on advisory board of Incredible kids of india.com said that this platform will be a benchmark for those who engage in their passion. He also added that we are adding plethora of programmes and activities for young learners who will be able to recognise and build their strengths and abilities on this platform.

When children get involved in activities that they love doing, there are naturally recurring patterns of thoughts, feelings and behaviour associated to it. These can be productively used and applied to real life situations. For example a very good drawing skills are base for dentist or surgeon. Similarly, interest in craft at a young age may lead to fashion design or interior decorating as a talent later in the teen years of the child.

NCERT focus had been on Competency based education model and map it with learning outcomes. Incredible Kids of India.com has taken one step further in creating portfolios, which shall felicitate teachers/parents to assess the progress in students learning and recognising every kid in the country.

Skills, as they say, are necessary to learn but still there is a plenty of room left for interests to grow into passions. "Let's give children time to pursue a variety of things that come from within their heart", said ManbirBedi. He also added that this torch shall move to all the schools to create massive awareness of the importance of portfolios.

Theplatform further provides access to activity wall, which is age specific and gives access to various competitions throughout the year. Mr. Manbir Bedi added that they would have two grand functions in a year where kids shall befelicitated that excel in sports, academics and extra curricular activities. Today, around 20 kids were given gold and silver medals in different fields.

Incredible Kids of India also plans to work closely with NGO's, social workers and corporates engaged in overall development of schools in far flung corners of the country. ManbirBedi, believes in bringing inclusivity for all the school going kids who recently got enabled on digital access during Covid times. The expressions of growing kids have gone unnoticed during the lock down and the platform of Incredible Kids of India will attempt to bridge the deficit of mapping the talent at an appropriate time and age.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

