India-based Tamara Leisure Experiences strengthens its German portfolio with 4th hotel acquisition

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Bremen [Germany], December 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tamara Leisure Experiences headquartered in Bengaluru, India has added to its German portfolio of hospitality outlets with the recent acquisition of Moxy Bremen at Uberseestadt in Bremen.

This marks the 4th hotel acquisition by Tamara Leisure Experiences in Germany, strengthening its hospitality portfolio in the region.

Speaking on this latest acquisition, Shruti Shibulal, Chief Executive Officer, Tamara Leisure Experiences says, "This is a proud moment for all at Tamara Leisure Experiences, especially as we close 2021, another tumultuous year for the hospitality industry. We, at Tamara, aim to strengthen our global presence and this latest acquisition in Germany marks our fourth property acquisition outside of India. With it, we further diversify our portfolio and continue on our path to achieving 1000 keys globally by 2025."

This newly acquired hotel is a three-star property with 128 rooms and is situated to the west of Bremen, a city with 570,000 residents. Uberseestadt, where the hotel is located, is the former port area of the Walle district and is currently being built up as a modern mixed-use business and residential space.



This hotel is located on the harbour front, at the heart of a soon-to-be bustling high street location. The hotel is also easily accessible by the Bremen Europahafen, a subway station a little over a kilometre away and Bremen Central Station or Bremen Hauptbahnhof 3.1 km away.

Tamara Leisure Experiences is a leading hospitality brand based in India, currently operating The Tamara Coorg, a luxury resort in a sprawling coffee plantation in Coorg, The Tamara Kodai, a luxury heritage resort in the hills of Kodaikanal, and O by Tamara, a luxury business hotel in the lively city of Trivandrum. The company also operates Lilac, an affordable mid-segment hotel in the heart of South Bangalore.

Tamara Leisure Experiences properties internationally include Holiday Inn Express Guetersloh; Prizeotel Hannover and Courtyard by Marriott Wolfsburg, all based in Germany.

Responsible Hospitality has been at the core of every venture, making the organisation an industry leader in the shift towards responsible and sustainable tourism.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

