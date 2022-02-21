India Book of Records achieves better than ever before

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Book of Records is popular amongst its regular achievers and record-breakers, those involved in a number of attempts that promote the company's presence in the record making world.

Youngest to make one hundred paintings on canvas

The record for being the youngest to make 100 paintings on canvas was set by Mohamed Farhan (born on March 24, 2014) of Bengaluru, Karnataka. He made 100 beautiful paintings at the young age of 7 years, 8 months and 19 days. He was also a part of an art exhibition conducted by Artistic Hues at Rangoli Art Centre, Bengaluru from November 8 to November 10, 2019, as confirmed on December 13, 2021.

Maximum features of dinosaur identified

The record for identifying the maximum number of features of a dinosaur was set by Pranav Nidhin (born on April 18, 2017) of Ernakulam, Kerala, (currently residing at Doha, Qatar). He identified 314 features of dinosaurs including dinosaur pictures, dinosaur fossils, dinosaur skulls and dinosaurs from their outlines, at the young age of 4 years, 7 months and 16 days, as confirmed on January 14, 2022.

Young one recalls inventors by recognising inventions

Aadi Anoop (born on January 22, 2019) of Ernakulam, Kerala, is appreciated for recalling 18 scientists' names by looking at their inventions, 12 national symbols, 7 days of the week; identifying 10 space items and 8 planets, 31 countries' flags, 15 countries' capitals, 53 animals, 13 insects, 20 birds, 25 fruits, 14 colours and 10 shapes at the age of 2 years and 10 months, as confirmed on December 15, 2021.

Extraordinary talent for identifying flags

Shlok (born on May 26, 2015) of Mumbai, Maharashtra, is appreciated for identifying the flags of countries. He identified the flags of 95 countries in one minute, at the age of 6 years and 4 months, as confirmed on December 17, 2021.

Fastest to identify all bones on a human skeleton



The record for being the fastest to identify all bones on a human skeleton was set by Shreyaan Bivin (born on June 6, 2014) of Kollam, Kerala. He identified and recalled all 206 bones of the human body in 2 minutes and 29 seconds by pointing out their respective location on a skeleton at the age of 7 years, 5 months and 18 days, as confirmed on November 24, 2021.

Fastest to sing a self-written rap song in one minute

The record for being the fastest to sing a self-written rap song in one minute was set by Abhay Prasad (born on December 9, 1999) of North West Delhi, Delhi. He sang and performed on a rap song (comprising 478 words) in one minute, as confirmed on December 31, 2021.

GK questions answered within minutes by the child

D. Pragathisree (born on May 27, 2015) of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, is appreciated for answering the maximum number of general questions. She answered 102 General Knowledge questions in 3 minutes and 40 seconds at the age of 6 years and 6 months, as confirmed on December 15, 2021.

Maximum artefacts created and displayed by an individual

The record for creating and displaying the maximum number of artefacts was set by Lalithamma (born on October 1, 1948) of Bengaluru, Karnataka. She displayed a total number of 2,127 self-created artefacts, which were verified at Cottonpet, Bengaluru, on January 19, 2022.

Largest hoarding structure

The record for making the largest hoarding structure was set by Roshan Space Brandcom Private Limited of Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is titled as 'Bandra Focal' and located at Bandra Rail Over Bridge, Mumbai for the display of advertisements. The structure measures 120 ft. x 122 ft. in width and length respectively and 700 tons of steel was used to make it, as confirmed on December 3, 2021.

Tattoo artist from the mountains

Mubashir Bashir Beigh (born on November 11, 1995) of Badgam, Jammu and Kashmir is appreciated for being a professional tattoo artist. He is a tattoo artist and body piercer and has his own tattoo studio, as confirmed on January 3, 2022.

