India Book of Records brings variety to record building attempts

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Book of Records always manages well to bring forth a variety of records month after month. This month too, so many records were attempted in the categories of industry and business, adventurous records were done by corporates, even children and octogenarians attempted to create some records. The following events and records were made with help and support of India Book of Records that established their names in our record book. Some are listed below.

Fastest to Recite Gayatri Chalisa by a Child

The record for being the fastest to recite the Gayatri Chalisa was set by Chavda Shagun Hardasbhai (born on February 22, 2012) of Kachchh, Gujarat. She recited the complete Gayatri Chalisa, with Dohas, in 1 minute and 48 seconds at the age of 10 years, 6 months and 18 days, as confirmed on September 9, 2022.

Maximum to Identify Oceans, Continents & Countries

Gaurav Tiwary (born on March 14, 2016) of Bengaluru, Karnataka, is appreciated for identifying 7 continents, 5 oceans and 195 countries (UN recognized) on a world map in 3 minutes, 32 seconds and 2 milliseconds at the age of 6 years and 5 months, as confirmed on September 10, 2022.

Fastest Recital of Hanuman Chalisa by a Kid

Geentansh Goyal (born on June 4, 2018) of Bathinda, Punjab, is appreciated for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in 1 minute and 54 seconds at the age of 4 years and 3 months, as confirmed on September 15, 2022.

Translating the Meaning of Holy Verses in Maximum Languages by an Individual

The record for translating the meaning of Holy verses in the maximum number of languages was set by Shri Rajan Swami (born on July 3, 1962) of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He translated the meaning of 18,758 verses of the Holy Book 'Sri Kuljam Swaroop' in 133 languages, using digital technology, free of cost. He is the founder of a spiritual organisation named 'Shri Prananth Jyanpeeth, Sarsawa', as confirmed on August 16, 2022.

Longest Drive along Western Border from Sand to Snow

The record for the longest drive along the western border from dusk to dawn was set by EVO India Magazine. Driving four Volkswagen Taigun SUVs, the team started the journey from Tanot, Rajasthan and ended at Nadebet, Gujarat, driving along the Bharatmala road and Border Fence Road, on August 22, 2022 covering a distance of 579km, on August 22, 2022.



Biggest Portrait Using Potted Flowers & Crotons

The record for making and displaying the Biggest Portrait Using Potted Flowers and Crotons was set by Poorvika Mobiles Pvt Ltd wherein pots of 40,000 crotons and flowers were placed on the ground to create a portrait of the company CEO, Uvaraj Natarajan. The portrait measuring 80 feet in width, 100 feet in length and covering a total area of 8000 sq. ft., was displayed at the Damal village farm, Tamil Nadu, on August 19, 2022.

Longest Line of Moving Bicycles

The record for longest line of moving bicycles was set by Ajeenkya D Y Patil Knowledge City, Ajeenkya D Y Patil School of Engineering at Pune, Maharashtra. It was a 6 km long line of moving cycles, the event has been initiated with the vision to aware people about green city, using environment-friendly commutation and various aspects of smart city as confirmed on August 15, 2022.

Maximum Yoga Poses Performed on Water by an Octogenarian

The record for maximum yoga poses performed on water by an octogenarian was set by Krushnaji Ghularamji Nagpure (born July 1, 1937) of Chandrapur, Maharashtra, who performed 16 yogic postures, 9 poses and 12 different artistic swimming styles, at the age of 85 years. The performance lasted for 37 minutes, from 10.30 AM to 11.07 AM, with the vision to educate the young citizens on the various aspects of yoga and swimming, at the District Stadium Swimming Pool, Chandrapur, Maharashtra, on August 28, 2022.

Minimum Time Taken to Mentor for Public Speaking

The record for minimum time taken to mentor for public speaking was set by Preman U (born May 18, 1962) of Thrissur, Kerala wherein the training was given to the participants to be public speakers. The training lasted for nine hours with 4.5 hours of sessions each, on August 14, 2022 to August 15, 2022, held at Endzeil Yoga Centre, Thrissur, Kerala, as confirmed on August 15, 2022.

Maximum Dancers Performing Continuous Bharatanatyam Margam

The record for Maximum Dancers Performing Continuous Bharatanatyam Margam was set by Natya Vidushi, Dr. Brasil Leons, Founder, Yuva Deepthi Nrithyalaya, School of Performing Arts, Bengaluru wherein 33 dancers from multiple age groups performed the Bharatanatyam Margam continuously for 40 minutes and 8 seconds at A.D.A. Ranga Mandira, Bengaluru, Karnataka, on September 11, 2022.

