India Book of Records builds a stronger base of record attempts

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Book of Records has incredible popularity amongst those who are already associated with us, however, with an ever-increasing popularity, more and more people are becoming aware of India Book of Records.

The overwhelming responses of applicants encourages us and inspires us while innumerable people get published every year in our annual book. They keep our spirits high and motivate us to achieve more higher achievements as one big family. Our esteemed organization is ever ready to provide this platform to as many. Here are a few records that were set this month.

Youngest Diploma Holder in Drawing & Painting

The record for being the youngest Diploma holder in Drawing and Painting was set by Shiven Sidharth (born on April 15, 2013) of Delhi. He was awarded a Diploma from London Art College on May 17, 2021 for achieving Distinction in Drawing and Painting at the age of 8 years, 1 month and 2 days, as confirmed on June 27, 2022.

Largest Bamboo Species Collection

The record for largest bamboo species collection was set by Prashant Atmaram Date (born on September 8, 1993) alias Date Bambusetum from Nashik, Maharashtra wherein he cultivated and displayed 94 bamboo species collection on a single spot at Lakhalgaon, Nashik, Maharashtra, as confirmed on May 29, 2022.

Longest Duration to Stay on the Top of Mt. Kilimanjaro

The record for staying on the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro for the longest duration was set by Rohtash Khileri (born on May 14, 1996) of Hisar, Haryana. He climbed the highest peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro, the Uhuru peak (situated at a height of 5895m), reached the top on March 21, 2021 at 11.45 am and stayed for 24 hours till 12.07 pm on March 22, 2021, as confirmed on April 29, 2022.

Retired Army Personnel Make Wave on Media

Lieutenant Colonel (Retd.) Jasinder Singh Sodhi (born on March 24, 1971) of New Delhi, is appreciated for writing and publishing articles in print media and making appearances in news channels. He wrote 50 articles for print media which were published from December 9, 2021 to June 12, 2022 and made his appearance in 26 reputed news channels from February 24, 2022 to June 24, 2022, as confirmed on July 7, 2022.

Maximum Distance Covered by a Car in 24 hours



The record for covering the maximum distance by car in 24 hours was set by Shyam Bohra (born on March 1, 1985) of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He covered a distance of 2,038.6 km in a round trip from Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, Agra, Lucknow and back to Jodhpur in 24 hours. The expedition started on June 21, 2022 at 8:05 am and finished on June 22, 2022 at 8:05 am. The solo non-stop journey was undertaken by his car Tata Nexon, as confirmed on June 25, 2022.

Heaviest Tumour removed by the Indian Team of Doctors

The record for removing the heaviest tumour was set by Dr Chirag J. Desai and his team of Doctors at Apollo Hospitals, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The team of doctors surgically removed the biggest 47-kilograms non-ovarian tumour from a 56-year-old woman on January 27, 2022, as confirmed on February 23, 2022.

Longest Drumming Marathon by an Individual

The record for performing the longest drumming marathon was set by Aravind Babu (born on September 19, 1995) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He performed drumming for 75 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds, starting at 12 pm on March 30, 2022 and ending at 10:20 pm on April 2, 2022, at Chennai Turf, Nolambur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Maximum Distance Covered in Open Sea Swimming by a Child

The record for the maximum distance covered in open sea swimming was set by P. Sanjana (born on April 29, 2011) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She swam 13.49 nautical miles in 4 hours, 48 minutes and 2 seconds in the open sea from VGP, Injambakkam, ECR, Chennai to Kannagi Statue at Marina Beach, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, at the age of 10 years, 11 months and 26 days, on April 24, 2022.

Biggest Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Drive

The record for biggest menstrual hygiene awareness drive was set by Aayom Welfare Society, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh across 28 States and 2 Union Territories on May 28, 2022, World Menstrual Hygiene Day. The campaign was conducted in 12 regional languages by women at 56 locations in a single day, as confirmed on May 30, 2022.

Biggest Portrait Rangoli

The record for making and displaying the Biggest Portrait Rangoli of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was set by Madhuri Satish Suda. The portrait measured 11,011 sq. ft. wherein 6000 kgs of rangoli powder was used by 13 participants who made the portrait in 7 hours and 7 minutes, starting at 11:10 AM and ending at 6:17 PM at Maniratna Resort, Nagpur Road, Amravati, Maharashtra on May 26, 2022.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

