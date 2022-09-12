India Book of Records in association with Vietnam Records Association organised 4th World Record Holders Meet

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Book of Records in Association with Vietnam Records Association formed under the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam had organised the 4th World Record Holders Meet on Sept 11, 2022, at 10:30 am at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi.

The esteemed company of seven nation delegation participated in the mega event including the US, UK, Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam. The Guest of Honour, a Vietnamese official Dr Le Doan Hop, PhD, former Deputy Minister of Information and Communications; present Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Vietnam Book of Records honored the dais.

Additionally, the event was graced by Hans Raj Hans, a Padma Shri recipient and a renowned Sufi Singer and an Indian politician. He spoke on the diversity of Indian talent, and applauded the presence of innumerable record holders seated as the audience.

The 4th World Record Holders Meet was inaugurated by Neerja Roy Chowdhury, Managing Editor, India Book of Records. Adding to the honoring speech she said, "It will be a rare occasion when a battery of best record holders of India and abroad will share a common platform. The last such event was held in 2019, thereafter the plan got disrupted due to the Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021." Roy Chowdhury, added that, "The World Records Festival 2022 will be shown live on National TV Channels, and the international media is also expected to cover the event, as many of the top record holders will be showcasing their talent and innovation on the stage."

Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Editor-in-Chief, India Book of Records, in his welcome note added, "I am privileged to announce the Grand Event of the World Records Festival 2022 held today on September 11 at Siri Fort Stadium, in New Delhi. Today the Top 100 Record Holders of the world are going to be honored by prominent personalities. I believe the record holders never get old, possess super immunity, and they keep going, because of their passion to excel in their chosen fields. It is a great opportunity to interact and network with the global delegates and participants."

Other delegates include top scientists, doctors and industrialists of the respective nations from Indonesia, Vietnam, Nepal, Singapore, the United States of America and Great Britain.

- Nguyen Hoang Anh (Dr Julia), Founder and CEO - RICHS

- Nguyen Phuong Nam, Chairman and General Director - Robot Investment Corporation

- Lieutenant General Pham Tuan, Chairman - SPHERE.6, First Vietnamese Astronaut

- Dr Thang Van Phuc, Chairman - Vietnam Record Association and Former Deputy Minister of Vietnam Home Affairs

- Dr Le Doan Hop, Chairman - Vietnam Record Setting Council of Vietnam Record Association and Former Minister of Information and Communication Department of Vietnam



- Dr Hoang Quang Thuan, Founding Chairman - Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings)

- Tran Van Phat, Guest of VietKings

- Le Dai Loc, Assistant - VietKings' Chairman

- Le Tran Truong An, Founder, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief - Vietnam Book of Records.

- Phan Van Thin Tho, Vice President - Vietnam Intellectual Property Institute

- Osmar Semesta Susilo, Director - Museum Rekor Dunia Indonesia

- Dr Thomas Bain, Vice Chancellor - World Records University

- Ponijian Liaw, Public Speaker, Creator of Public Speaking Techniques

- Deepak Chandra Sen, Chief Editor, Nepal Book of Records

The event also successfully witnessed the book launch of World King's Top Records, 2023, in the honorable company of foreign delegations (mentioned above).

Along with foreign participation, an audience of around 2000 participants from 200 Indian cities had attended this event.

The esteemed record holders ranged from government dignitaries, industry corporate giants, alongside the other record holders who have been consistently creating new records or breaking the old ones. The spectacular event organized by the India Book of Records was worth a watch!

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

