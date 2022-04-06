India Book of Records rides high in spring season

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Book of Records is renowned among those who regularly achieve and aspire to break new records. Also, those who succeed in taking their talents to a new level. India Book of Records provides them with a number of guidelines and mentors them successfully to help make a mark and move towards better success.

The following appreciations and records were successful under our consistent guidance at India Book of Records that gained recognition.

Toddler Shows Skills Earlier than Usual

Deeshank Mallikarjuna S (born on June 25, 2020) of Shivamogga, Karnataka, is appreciated for answering 5 G.K. questions; identifying 14 shapes, 11 colours, 39 animals, 16 vehicles, flags of 20 countries, 11 parts of the body, 18 vegetables; reciting days of the week & months in a year in English and Kannada, numbers from 1-20 in English and 1-10 in Kannada and 4 rhymes at the age of 1 year and 7 months, as confirmed on February 23, 2022.

Identification of Multiple Items by a Toddler

Niyansh S (born on July 2, 2020) of Bengaluru, Karnataka, is appreciated for identifying 20 fruits, 13 flowers, 19 action words, 19 vegetable, 24 professions, 13 shapes, 22 vehicles, 25 parts of the body, 21 animals, 12 colours, 6 electronic items, 17 birds, 10 clothes, 6 medical items and flags of 24 countries at the age of 1 year and 8 months, as confirmed on March 9, 2022.

Backwards Spellings & Sentences, Kid Prides Everyone

Sujan Gururaj (born on October 5, 2012) of Bengaluru, Karnataka, is appreciated for spelling 44 words backwards; pronouncing 25 words backwards and speaking 6 sentences backwards, at the age of 9 years, 4 months and 10 days, as confirmed on February 15, 2022.

Maximum Shapes Made with Snake Cubes in One Minute

The record for making the maximum number of shapes with Snake Cubes was set by Tijuvardan Badrinath (born on November 24, 2013) of Ballari, Karnataka. He made six shapes with Snake Cubes including rocket, ball and sword in one minute at the age of 7 years, 10 months and 28 days, as confirmed on October 22, 2021.

Maximum Questions on UAE Answered in One Minute



The record for answering the maximum number of questions on the UAE in one minute was set by Ameya Pratheesh (born on December 25, 2016) of Alappuzha, Kerala (now residing in Dubai, UAE). She answered 39 questions on the UAE in one minute at the age of 5 years, 2 months and 14 days, as confirmed on March 8, 2022.

International Recognition via Research Papers

Aryan Chaudhary (born on July 10, 2006) of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, is appreciated for writing research papers for international journals. He wrote 11 research papers for international journals including IJCRT, JBSE and JDAIC, as confirmed on March 5, 2022.

Necessity is the Mother of Invention

Dr Riitesh Sinha (born on March 30, 1974) of Karnal, Haryana, is appreciated for developing a hand mudra named as 'Riitesh mudraa' for people with Cerebral Palsy. He himself is challenged with Cerebral Palsy and developed the mudra for controlling spasticity, drooling, gait and voluntary urine control in persons with Cerebral Palsy, as confirmed on March 9, 2022.

First Billboards to Generate Solar Energy for Indian Railways

The record for being the first to generate maximum solar energy on advertisement billboards was set by Zest Enterprise, Mumbai, Maharashtra, with installations covering 11675 sq. ft. spread across 17 locations to create clean renewable energy for the Indian Railways, as confirmed on January 29, 2022.

A Fast-Learning Child who is Proud to Display her Talent

VP Varshita Reddy (born on August 16, 2017) of Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, is appreciated for identifying 12 animals, 11 birds, 14 professions, 21 actions, 12 famous personalities, 16 vehicles, numbers from 1-27, 24 parts of the body, 35 general items; recalling 11 antonyms, 15 languages printed on the Indian currency, capitals of all the Indian states and union territories, months in a year, 4 seasons, 20 national symbols and 10 rhymes at the age of 4 years and 5 months, as confirmed on February 7, 2022.

Maximum Species of Dinosaurs Identified by a Toddler

The record for identifying the maximum number of species of dinosaurs was set by Vidhun VM (born on August 11, 2020) of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He identified 66 species of dinosaurs by looking at the images in 5 minutes and 32 seconds at the age of 1 year, 6 months and 17 days, as confirmed on February 28, 2022.




