India Cup National Tennis Ball Cricket League 2023 trophy unveiled by Dr PV Shetty, Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI/ATK): India Cup National Tennis Ball Cricket League 2023 was launched at a grand ceremony at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Mumbai. TennisCricket.in Santosh Nanekar presented India Cup National Tennis Ball Cricket League 2023 is first of its kind league in which teams from eight states will participate. Organized by Nilesh Bhintade Sports Foundation, the league is supported by JVA Brothers. Its title sponsor is Dubai Book.Games. On this occasion, the jersey of each team and the trophy were unveiled here.

This league will be organized from 24th to 27th May 2023 at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Stadium Pune.

Here Dr PV Shetty (Member of IPL Governing Council) and Indian Women's Cricket Team Player Jemimah Rodrigues, Rodrigues (Coach of Indian Women's Cricket Team) were present as the Chief Guest.



The organizers of the India Cup National Tennis Ball Cricket League are Santosh Nanekar, Nilesh Bhintade, Sachin Baad, Vijay Agarwal, Divyesh.

The eight teams that will compete are Bengal Brothers West Bengal, UP Yoddha, Dhamaka Club, Maharashtra Warriors, MMCC Sambalpur, Shirsat Sports, Mumbai Kings, Balaji Gujarat.

Players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Zaheer Khan have come from tennis cricket only. To take this forward, India Cup is being organized. In this, the winning team will get a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh, the runner-up Rs 4 lakh, the Man of the Series a Royal Enfield bike, the best bowler and the best batsman Rs 50,000 each.

The event is being managed by Ultimate Event Makers LLP while the PR is being handled by Shaz Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

