India Diversity Conclave to take place on April 7

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/SRV Media): India Diversity Forum's inaugural edition of its annual congress, India Diversity Conclave, will be held on the 7th of April, 2021. A virtual PAN India event will be presented by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL).

India Diversity Forum is an independent body, a Section 8 company, formed with the aim of creating more awareness about diversity and inclusion (D&I), sharing the best practices on D&I in various organisations, sensitizing professionals at various workplaces and taking it further ahead - from policies to practice -- to make a difference in India Inc.

India Diversity Conclave (IDC) is the annual conclave of IDF. Its presenting partner, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., believes in IDF's vision and itself aims to have a 50:50 male-female ratio in the conglomerate by 2024. It is striving to become a more gender-inclusive workplace in the coming years.

India Diversity Conclave, centred on the theme, Embracing Differences & Celebrating Strengths, has enriching keynote addresses, thought-provoking panel discussions, engaging fireside chats, experience-driven special addresses and an insightful case study as various segments for experts to dig deep into the issues of proper implementation of diversity and inclusion to make organisations more human.

IDC 2021 and the other yearlong engagements under IDF are being managed and executed by Sapphire Connect, a premium B2B strategic solutions innovator.



India Diversity Conclave will have some of the most renowned leaders of India Inc. share their expertise, insights and experience-driven strategies in making workplaces truly diverse and inclusive. They include Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Prakashan Limited (Keynote Speaker); Ludger Felix Ramme (International Keynote Speaker); Animesh Kumar, President - HR & Transformation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited; Megha Tata, Managing Director, Discovery Communications India; Vishakha RM, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance; Satish Rao, Chairman and Managing Director, Firmenich; Amit Chicholikar, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Tata Consumer Products; Amit Sharma, Chief Human Resource Officer, Volvo Group India; Sandeep Batra, Chief Human Resource Officer and Head Foundation, Landmark Group India; Rajendra Mehta, President & CHRO, Welspun India Limited; Sunita Cherian, Chief Culture Officer, Senior Vice President - Corporate HR, Wipro Limited; Rajorshi Ganguli, President and Global HR Head - HR, Alkem Laboratories; Raga Olga D'Silva, Co-founder and Director, Speaking Minds, Author, LGBT & Diversity Speaker; Samir Kukade, President Human Capital, Praj Industries and many more.

Apart from India Diversity Conclave as its annual meet, IDF has numerous engagements for its members throughout the year. The member organisations fall under various industrial councils, which are headed by Industry Council Chairs, who, in turn, become the link between the advisors, the guiding force of IDF, and the member organisations.

The Board of Advisors comprises Anisha Motwani, Eminent Independent Director (on Boards of Abbot, Welspun India, L&T Investment); Dr Ritu Anand, Chief Leadership & Diversity Officer, Tata Consultancy Services; Harshbeena Zaveri, Managing Director and Vice-Chairperson, NRB Bearings Limited; Ankit Bansal, Serial Entrepreneur and Founder & CEO, Sapphire Human Solutions; Gautam Chainani, Group President, Human Resources - Strategic Initiatives & Workforce Automation, JSW and Sudha Ravi, CCO, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd.

IDF has received very good responses from the corporate world. Some of its Founder members include India's leading organisations like Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Cipla, AGS Health, India First Life Insurance, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro Ltd., Tata Steel, JSW, MG Motors, Max Life Insurance, Novartis , Essel Propack Ltd. (EPL), Welspun, Tata Digital, Air Asia India Ltd., DHL Express India, NRB Bearings, Bajaj Auto, Khaitan & Co. and Edelman India Pvt. Ltd. These Founder Members are of the belief that diversity and inclusion are the need of the day at workplaces and have come forward to support India Diversity Forum in its mission of facilitating organizations to do so.

Rishi Kapoor, Head - Management Committee, India Diversity Forum, said, "D&I is not just an initiative, it is an attitude that we must have towards our colleagues. It is the very foundation upon which our great nation was built. We must also become more aware of each other irrespective of our cultural background, sexual identity, disabilities, etc. If you and your organisation believe in making our workplaces more diverse and inclusive, IDC is not to be missed. Let us make a difference together. See you on the 7th of April"

