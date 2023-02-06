India Energy Week: ONGC recreates offshore platform at its pavilion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday recreated an offshore platform, which is employed to produce oil and gas from the high seas, at India's flagship Energy Event -- India Energy Week 2023. The event is being organised at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre.

The ONGC pavilion showcased a number of modern features to engage the global audience visiting the three-day international conference and exhibition.

With an immersive anamorphic display sampling the Maharatna's offshore operations, the ONGC pavilion has two helidecks, one of which serves as a fully-functional networking station, possibly the first of its kind, according to a company statement released on Monday.



With a three-dimensional virtual reality (VR) centre known as the 'Third Eye Center', the ONGC's pavilion offers its visitors an intriguing show of the sun-surface habitat of oil and gas and how it constructs reservoir models based on data secured from drilling.

With two VR experience centre shows, visitors can witness the 'Building of data-driven reservoir models' in the seismic to simulation show, and 'controlling drilling remotely with real-time data' in the real-time drilling control show.

The company also said ONGC production clock at the pavilion will showcase how India saves around Rs 6 lakh every 10 seconds, thanks to ONGC. As the largest crude oil and natural gas Company in India, ONGC contributes around 71 per cent to Indian domestic production.

Equipped with a wide range of immersive digital experiences, the pavilion has pillars, and demo zones where visitors can understand the intricacies of the Maharatna's expansive operations in the energy sector. (ANI)

