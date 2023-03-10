India Folk Project concludes with the fabulous performances of Amit Trivedi, Harshdeep Kaur

Gurugram (Haryana)/ New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's biggest and most vibrant two-day cultural folk fest in Gurugram came to an end as Amit Trivedi amazed hearts with the 'Love You Zindagi' song among the cheers and applauds of an exhilarated audience. The Bhutani India Folk Project took place at Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29, Gurgaon on March 4th and 5th with unprecedented excitement and talent that brought people together from all walks of life, providing an experience unlike any other.

The event was a revival of folk culture through music, featuring live musical performances of the best music artists from all around India, like Amit Trivedi, Harshdeep Kaur, Mame Khan, Taufiq Qureshi, Faridkot and Amar Jalal, who delivered the melodious Shangri-la in their signature styles! The event also showcased a heavenly performance by India's finest folk band Kabir Cafe.

Amit Trivedi, who curated an outstanding concept of showcasing eclectic musical performances of different states through their native artists, bagged the audience's heart-warming love and applause.

The vibrant singer, Trivedi said, "It was wonderful to perform in the heart of Gurugram as it made a special place in the heart of the audience. I'm happy we achieved what we intended to!"

The event was sensational and successful in promoting cultural diversity and harmony among the audience through mind-blowing music and cultural performances.



"I can't express my emotions to have performed here in front of the best audience; loved every bit of it! Gurugram, fir milte hain bahut jaldi!" said the popular Punjabi Folk and Bollywood singer, Harshdeep Kaur after the dynamic yet soulful performance.

Gurugram experienced Folkverse not only with the folk musical concerts but also through an exhibition and a cultural master class on Puppetry, Pottery, Kashmiri Art, Tokri Making, Lac Bangles, etc, by proficient artists from around the country who rejuvenated the lost and forgotten cultural handicraft artistries.

Overwhelmed by the huge success of the event, Ajit Dheer, CEO - Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd. said, "Having such celebrated music artists on the stage was a rare moment to have, and the vibe was extraordinary. It was like some magic had been created in the air, and everyone was lost in the moment.

We look forward to organizing more such events, most probably the second part of it. We'll continue coming up with such innovative ideas and concepts for a greater cause but in the most entertaining way possible!"

The event was absolutely ethereal and a big-time wonder! It surely resurrected the soul of folk culture with its immaculate execution. The event took the audience a step further towards their roots in the most rejoicing way ever!

