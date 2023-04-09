India-France Business Summit to be held on Tuesday in Paris

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation at India-France Business Summit, commemorating 25 years of India-France friendship, on Tuesday in Paris.

Goyal and Olivier Becht, France's Minister delegate of Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad will co-chair the India-France Business Summit.

The summit will focus on themes including building a green future, emerging technologies, defence cooperation and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, an official release said on Sunday.

The business summit and CEO roundtable are being organised by the Embassy of India in Paris in partnership with Medef, CII, Business France and IFFCI.

400-plus participants have registered for the business summit and have shown tremendous enthusiasm.

Minister Goyal is also scheduled to meet with French business leaders across various sectors and will attend a CEOs roundtable.

Goyal will be on an official visit to France and Italy from Tuesday-Thursday during which he would be accompanied by a delegation of top Indian CEOs.

"Goyal along with French Minister Olivier Becht will participate in a gala dinner event hosted by the Ambassador of India to France and Monaco Jawed Ashraf that will showcase India's cultural heritage and soft power and expected to witness the participation of 650+ dignitaries from the French government, the Indian Business Diaspora in France and members of French business community. The Minister will also be interacting with members of the Indian community in Paris," stated the release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The minister will later travel to Rome in Italy where he would meet Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation followed by a networking dinner with dignitaries from the government and industry.

He is also scheduled to meet top Italian CEOs for bilateral meetings followed by a CEOs Interactive Business Session, where 35 CEOs are likely to participate. This would be followed by a meeting with Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, who would also interact with Indian CEOs.

This upcoming visit is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral relations with India's key business partners in the European region. (ANI)