India Highlight - the one-stop destination for Indian travelers to launch new packages; targets 200k users per month in 2023

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/SRV): India Highlight, among the fastest-growing travel companies in the country, is set to launch new travel packages that will cover tours across the entire country.

With this new step, India Highlight is on its way to expanding its current series of customizable travel packages that primarily revolve around North India, especially targeting Shimla, Kullu, Manali, Dharamshala, and Dalhousie.

The company to help people discover the undiscovered beauty of the lengths and breaths of India has set the goal to acquire over 200k customers per month for the next financial year.

Excited about the expansion plan, Founder Sarvjit Rangra said, "The love that people have shown for our services for travels around North India has encouraged us to take our mission forward by expanding to pan-Indian plans." At India Highlight, we have but a simple aim: helping people discover the true beauty of the wonderful country we live in. Apart from the beaten path, not many people venture onto the roads less traveled. We are here to make every Indian a proud traveller without breaking the bank. "We pride ourselves on providing the most enticing tour packages that can be further customised so that the customers can explore the country in their unique way."





Founded on the 1st of January, 2022, India Highlight powered by its dynamic team of 10 members, has gained massive popularity among travel fanatics in less than a year of its inception. What sets the company apart from the crowd of travel companies is its close connection with the Indian population and the customizable services it offers in terms of both destination packages as well as amenities such as cars and hotels. Customizable plans help travelers make the most out of their trips at the best prices in the market.

Apart from the numerous customizable packages for travelers, India Highlight's platform helps the user learn about the different touristic wonders across India via stories that avid travelers post on the portal.

So that the users get the best experience out of their journeys, in addition to being a digital guidebook for travelers, the company also shares leads with mid-tier or small and independent agents, connecting them with customers and in the process aiding the agents in growing their independent businesses as well.

Among the unique features of India Highlights' operations is the comprehensive way in which the company documents every nook and corner of the Indian states, guiding the people to explore further.

For more information please visit: https://www.indiahighlight.com/ or https://www.indiahighlight.com/state/himachal-pradesh

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

