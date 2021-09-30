India Honey Alliance (IHA) to host 'Hive to Home 2.0' - a virtual session on 30th September

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Honey Alliance (IHA), a collaboration of the entire honey value chain across the country, is conducting an informative and interactive webinar - 'Hive to Home 2.0' focused on providing insights into honey, its health benefits, palliative and curative properties.

The webinar is part of IHA's efforts to increase awareness about the various health benefits of honey and improve its penetration in the country.

This is the second webinar from IHA, which brings together independent industry experts to shed light on the importance of honey in ensuring overall health and wellness of individuals. The virtual session is scheduled on Thursday 30th September and is open to general public by registering on the India Honey Alliance Website (www.indiahoney.org).

Speaking about the initiative, Deepak Jolly, Secretary General for IHA said, "The next five years are crucial for the honey industry as increased collaboration across the value chain gathers steam to reinvent and find ways to just popularize honey as a food product. India Honey Alliance will play a pivotal role in developing new strategies and a roadmap that will take the Indian honey industry to newer highs. We believe it is extremely essential to bust myths and bring forth valuable insights from experts to educate consumers about the myriad health benefits of its natural nectar called honey. The Alliance has been working very closely with key stakeholders across the spectrum and aims to create an ecosystem that brings out the best practices for the larger benefit of the industry and the beekeepers."



The session will feature talks by experts such as Sanjeev Kapoor - Celebrity Chef & Entrepreneur, Dr. S M Arif Zaidi - Dean of School of Unani Medical Education and Research. Jamia Hamdard University, Mr. Deepak Agarwal, Founder, Auric (Premium Ayurvedic beverages) and Dr. Mankul Goyal - MD (Dermatology), Integrative Medicine for skin & hair care.

Namrata Khanna, Director, India Honey Alliance, said, "At IHA, we feel that involving the entire honey value chain is key to making Indian honey the most preferred honey in the global and the domestic market. Beekeepers are the focal point for all developmental programs envisaged by the Alliance and they play an instrumental role in shaping the future of the honey industry in India. While the first webinar focused on 'The Journey of Honey', from collection to processing & the testing techniques, this one will focus on the goodness and benefits of honey for all of us. The session will also help people get a better understanding about honey's use in our daily diet."

IHA's first webinar involving experts from across the value chain of honey-making underscored the need to adopt a validated 'fit for purpose' and grass-root testing methodology to prevent instances of adulteration in honey in India.

Specialists focused on the robustness of existing testing standards in India, and on traceability for honey. Representations to this effect were subsequently submitted to FSSAI for their consideration. A white paper is also soon to be taken out in collaboration with AOAC-India.

