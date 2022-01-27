India Honey Alliance to host 'Hive to Home 3.0' on Friday, 28 January, from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Honey Alliance (IHA), a collaboration of the entire honey value chain across the country, is conducting 'Hive to Home 3.0' -- an informative and interactive webinar where the experts will share their insights on the various government schemes, scientific and technical information and initiatives to promote beekeeping in India.

This is the third webinar from IHA which will focus on bee-keeping and related issues faced by beekeepers. The virtual session is scheduled on Friday, 28 January 2022 from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM and is open to the general public by registering on the India Honey Alliance website (indiahoney.org).

Speaking about the initiative, Deepak Jolly, Secretary General of IHA said, "To achieve IHA's vision of the 'Golden revolution' in the country, there is a dire need for increased collaboration across the value chain. Beekeeping as an industry is not much talked about and it is time that we all work together towards developing and promoting beekeeping across the country. This webinar will again bring forth valuable insights from experts towards providing solutions for issues faced by the beekeepers, the initiatives taken by the Government towards promoting beekeeping and the best practices that we can adapt for the larger benefit of the industry and the beekeepers."

The webinar will feature talks by eminent experts such as scientists, representatives from the Government bodies, industry experts, beekeepers and NGOs/welfare bodies. The speaker panel will include Pankaj Prasad, Addl. MD NAFED; Dr. Naveen Patle, ED-NBB; Dr. Lakshmi Rao, Asst. Director, CBRTI; Mr. Sitaram Gupta, Founder Samridhh Bharat Abhiyan; Mr. Ajay Saini, Bee-keeper & entrepreneur; and will be moderated by Vinit Singh, foremost Honey aggregator from Bharatpur.

Namrata Khanna, Director, India Honey Alliance, said, "Working closely with all the key stakeholders across the honey industry is extremely essential towards achieving our long term vision of making Indian honey the most preferred honey in the global and the domestic market. Beekeepers are the focal point for all developmental programs envisaged by the India Honey Alliance and they play an instrumental role in shaping the future of the honey industry in India. While our first two webinars focused on 'The Journey of Honey', from collection to processing & the testing techniques and the benefits of honey for all of us, this one will specifically focus on beekeepers and measures to promote beekeeping."



India Honey Alliance has been formed to create a unified platform for all stakeholders in the honey sector to identify issues and their probable long-term solutions, ranging from technology, training, and consumer awareness programs. The members of IHA include bee-keepers, farmers, processors, retailers and exporters.

Webinar Zoom link - us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pR-vvCWtS_WQsAwSYeutjw

Zoom ID: 85094428843

IHA Website - indiahoney.org

IHA Email - secretariat@indiahoney.org

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

