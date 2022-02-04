India Inc expects hiring to witness 31 per cent growth in 2022

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/PR Newswire): Taggd, in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry and Sunstone Eduversity, released the third edition of its annual Decoding Jobs Industry Sectoral Reports 2022. This annual report provides an overview of the hiring outlook of seven key industries for 2022 across various parameters such as experience, gender, the composition of workforce, location, and skills.



During the launch, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and Officiating CEO, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) presented the findings of the report, in the presence of over 250 CHROs and industry leaders. According to the findings of the report, hiring activity is expected to post 31 per cent growth in 2022 across 7 key sectors (Automotive, BFSI, Global In-House Centers, Heavy Engineering and Manufacturing, Internet Businesses, Information Technology, and Pharmaceuticals).

Speaking on skill development, Piyush Nangru, the COO and co-founder of Sunstone Eduversity, said, "A leading cause of poor productivity and lack of alignment in the work scenario is the absence of a functional, cutting-edge training and learning ecosystem. Therefore, making education tailored to the demands of the corporate world through experiential learning and industry interaction during college will be the redefining factor for education in the coming years. These factors make it imperative for 'Soft-skills' and 'Content designed for in-demand specialisations', to be a prominent part of the curriculum and base-level training. There are numerous opportunities already in place for academic collaborations to empower our freshers and make them employable, and we, as educators, need to embrace them."

Highlighting the macro-economic factors supporting this positive hiring sentiment, R Mukundan, Chairman, CII National Committee on Industrial Relations and Managing Director & CEO, Tata Chemicals Ltd. said, "As we pave the way towards India@2047, the path towards self-reliant India has to be supported by a large availability of a skilled workforce to meet the demands of Industry 4.0. CII is pleased to launch the 3rd edition of Decoding Jobs Sectoral Reports, which will assist Industries to navigate the recruitment landscape by showcasing the key recruitment trends and best practices."

Elaborating on hiring projections for 2022, Devashish Sharma, President,Taggd, said, "The future looks bright for India Inc in 2022. Our data shows that hiring in 2021 increased by 34 per cent over 2020, with sectors such as manufacturing and automotive showing recovery, and we expect it to increase further by 31 per cent in 2022. While we did witness some obstacles in the form of the ongoing tech talent crunch, skills gaps, and the Great Resignation, we've bounced back stronger with most sectors exhibiting a greater appetite for hiring in 2022."

Methodology: A primary survey was conducted covering 200-plus large enterprises, employing more than 5lakhs-plus people across sectors to understand the hiring outlook across parameters of experience, location, composition of workforce, gender, and skills. The report also covers the key hiring metrics such as time to fill, average cost per hire, and average hike given in the past year for each of the 7 sectors. Moreover, Taggd also conducted a series of industry-specific roundtable with Talent leaders to get qualitative insights.



Download full report here: https://bit.ly/3orzOjR

Watch the launch here: Airmeet: Decoding Jobs Annual Conclave 2022

Taggd is India's leading digital recruitment platform that provides 'Ready-to-Hire' talent to India Inc. Taggd has successfully fulfilled talent mandates of more than 100-plus clients and ensured hiring managers' success for half a million jobs from over 14-plus sectors.

Sunstone Eduversity is a leading higher education service provider that invests in up skilling students across the country. Sunstone incorporates a blend of practical and theoretical education to deliver job-ready skillsets. Sunstone offers its services in 22-plus campuses spread across 18-plus Indian cities, with industry-aligned learning content designed for 7-plus tailored programs that are leveraged to enhance employability.

