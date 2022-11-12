India International EV Show 2022: Pune to host the Biggest Electric Vehicle Show in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI/ TMT Communications): E-mobility in India is picking up speed - and is racing ahead more rapidly in India than in any other country. India International EV Show 2022 will host an Exhibition and Conference from the 13th to 15th of November 2022 at Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre, Chinchwad, Pune, India. India that intends to bring the thought-leaders, creators, and innovators from the electric vehicle sector together with the rest of the world to rethink sustainability through innovation and experience. Find everything you need to fuel your next EV project, from raw materials to components. India International EV Show brings together more than 120 companies from the automotive industry, electrification facilitators, and various other EV industrial sectors to showcase the most cutting-edge technologies.

While announcing the exhibition in a press conference, Namit Gupta, Director, Futurex Trade Fairs & Events, Mukesh Yadav, Project Manager- Futurex, Satish Mandole, Director- Globe-Tech Media, Himanshu Jadhav, Director- Jendamark India Pvt Ltd, and Subhabrata Ghosh, President-Operations- Battrixx were present.

Concurrent event Auto Component International Show conveniently brings together: all the latest new materials; new engine technologies, including electric motors and hybrid applications; new control systems; sensors; testing and validation services and technologies; and innovative ideas that will help manufacturers of Electric Vehicles ultimately improve product design, efficiency and thus sales - all under one roof!

India International EV Show along with Auto Component International Show and EV Dynamics 2022 Symposium will bring and upgrade your knowledge and suppliers. The automobile industry's transition to electrification will disrupt the whole supply chain and result in a dramatic shift in the market size for automotive components. By 2030, key components for electrification, such as batteries and electric drives, as well as autonomous driving, such as light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors and radar sensors, would likely account for roughly 52% of the overall market size.



"India International EV Show (IIEV Show) trade show brings together the industry's most influential minds who will share their insights and successes & it is coupled with the vast opportunities and potential challenges of EV development in India and opportunities for a sustainable future and show attendees how their organization can help accelerate the transition to a cleaner, less polluting form of transport," said Mr. Namit Gupta, Director of Futurex Group.

"Our vision is to minimize the danger to our environment; the use of electric vehicles plays an important role in saving our environment. The exhibition is one of the platforms where we can create awareness about this industry. Till now only 0.37% is the volume of EVs on our roads, but shortly its use is going to grow rapidly. We welcome all stakeholders for their support and request all to visit this exclusive exhibition. Explore how collaboration among government, business, and research institutions can help deliver a sustainable transportation system that reduces emissions, increases supply chain diversity, enhances safety, and reduces costs". Added Mr. Namit Gupta.

More than 120+ companies are participating with major manufactures like JENDAMARK, LUBI EV SOLUTIONS, SHARP, DRONE POWER, PHOENIX CONTACT and SEMCO INFRATECH, and it is supported by ICAT, IESA & ARAI. Even Companies like EVTRIC, MAGENTA, ISCOOT, HIOKI, CYBERNETIK, SIMPLINITY, DOW, DUPONT, SIEMENS, REDON, NKE BIKES, KEVIN ELECTROTHERM, MASTPRO, BLUE STAR, IPG PHOTONICS AND SLTL GROUP also participating in the expo.

This expo will offer comprehensive market information, great business opportunities, and a platform for networking amongst the stakeholders i.e., EV manufacturers, Technology developers, Battery manufacturers, Charging infrastructure partners, Component manufacturers, Distribution partners, Policymakers, and regulators from Government & Ministries, Private Organizations, Industry Associations, etc.

