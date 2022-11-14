India ITME 2022 - Revolutionizing South East Asian Textile Industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'India ITME 2022' - prestigious, most awaited mega technology and engineering B2B Exhibition for Textiles is hosted every once in 4 years in India to cater to the machinery and technology requirements of textile industry of India, neighboring South East Asian and Middle East countries. 11th edition of India ITME 2022 will be held from December 8-13, 2022; first mega event post-pandemic.

Showcasing 1600+ machines, 68 countries, 1000+ Exhibitors geared up to creating a high voltage goal-oriented interaction at this B2B Event to attract business leads, new opportunities in a vibrant and large sized market - India!

"Slow and Steady" has been the growth story of Indian textile industry. India's textile industry has strived to build modern capabilities alongside nurturing age-old tradition and skills to stay strong and proud; facing challenges from speed, cutthroat price competition, youthful/instant fashion industry brought on by advent of modern technology.

India ITME Society, has played a significant role in facilitating technology access to nation's textile industry from across globe enabling textile segments to upgrade its manufacturing technology and export capabilities. ITME exhibitions from 1980 onwards was specially a boon for small companies who could view and access engineering advancement in textile machinery from across globe without bearing high cost. Over time, India ITME events became a prime event for South-East Asian countries as well as focused on developing their own textile industry.

'India ITME 2022' has brought a rich array of concurrent program, workshop & conference offering action packed week for industry members.

Key topics for further growth of Indian textile industry with latest technology and Government Policy Vision for boosting textile machinery manufacturing will be discussed at 'CEO Conclave'.



Jointly with EEPC, India ITME Society has organized B2B meetings (RBSM) with buyer delegates from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Poland, Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, Egypt, Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Bhutan, South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Fiji, Guatemala & Kyrgyzstan.

India today offers the most reliable, stable and trusted business environment to global business. Indian textile industry offers a large growing opportunity and India ITME 2022 is the gateway to this vast data of potential customers and business partnership.

Be in India, Greater Noida from December 8th - 13th, 2022!

