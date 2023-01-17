India-Japan environment week, the Minister of Environment (Government of Japan) visited the 1st Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Haryana

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 17 (ANI/PNN): Abhishek Group was incorporated in 1984 as the first company in India to introduce Seat Belts to Indian OEM's. Headquartered in Gurgaon NCR, with a legacy spanning over 38 years, the group has since forayed into manufacturing and trading of other automotive products such as Air Bags, Steering Wheels, Ventilated Seat Systems, Reverse Parking Sensors, High Security Registration Plates and more. The group has also diversified into automotive accessories, vehicle electronics, registered vehicle recycling, logistics & warehousing.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India introduced a notification in 2021 to prohibit unfit and old vehicles to ply on roads, as a step towards reducing carbon footprint and pollution and improving road safety. Sensing an opportunity, Abhishek Group partnered with Kaiho Industry Japan who are pioneers in Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) since over 50 years in Japan. The Joint Venture Company, Abhishek K Kaiho Recyclers (AKK) has launched its first RVSF in Haryana.

India - Japan environment week was held on 12th January. National and local governmental officials and businesses gathered for aiming sustainable development for India and Nishimura Akihiro, Minister of Environment of Japan - Government of Japan had visited India to promote this environment week. After the high-level discussion at the Environment Week, Nishimura Akihiro along with Suzuki Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan to India visited AKK facility today to see companies active in the environmental business sector in India.



AKK demonstrated to the guests how they are building an eco-system for recycling End of Life Vehicles which will bring value to all stakeholders and create a circular economy which in turn will reduce the burden on the environment by Decarbonization and Reduction of all kinds of Pollution. The Minister highly appreciated the modern plant and the commitment of the partners towards the environment. He motivated the team to setup more such facilities and help reduce India's Carbon footprint.

Such RVSF venture's gives us an opportunity to give back to our country by cleaning up vehicle waste, recycling vehicle parts/commodities which in turn reduce our dependence on imported materials and make manufacturing of new vehicles cheaper. The policy also ensures that older vehicles with poor safety measures and emission norms don't run on Indian roads and hence help reduce our fossil fuel consumption.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

