India leads the SDG dialogue with 56 countries and 4100 participants at the RISE World Summit 2022

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/PNN): RISE World Summit (RWS) 2022, the 9th edition of the networking platform curated and designed by RISE Infinity Foundation and Idobro Impact Solutions, came to a roaring close on 5th February 2022.

The Summit was a 3-day celebration of thematic impact by organizations and institutions from 56 countries spanning the entire spectrum of the SDGs and working tirelessly to achieve the Agenda 2030. To give them a platform to connect, communicate and collaborate, RISE Infinity Foundation, along with Idobro Impact Solutions, curated a virtual networking space named RISE PECO world community, which saw 4127 individuals sign up to be a part of the over 100 hours of programming delivered by 200 experts under 20 formats including film festivals, virtual tours, signature roundtable discussions, workshops and even yoga sessions.

During the entire length of the summit, the attendees had the opportunity to listen to thought leaders like Dr Kiran Bedi, Jalpa Ratna- Chief of Field Services at UNICEF, Chaitanya Prasad- OSD at the Union I&B Ministry, Cheryl Kiser- Executive Director at the Lewis Institute, Babson Social Innovation Lab, Gopal Sankaranarayanan- Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, Elizabeth A. Vazquez- CEO & Co-Founder of WEconnect International, Jonathan Kennedy- Director Arts India at British Council, Anshu Gupta- Founder Director of Goonj, Anna Lekvall- Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai, Philip Black- Director and Head of Strategic Partners and Trainings at COVID Student response network (CSRN), Dato' Dr Hartini Zainudin- Founder of Yayasan Chow kit, Cheryl Pinto- Executive Director of Corporate Services at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Walter Vieira- Former Chairman at International Council of Management Consulting Institutes among other luminaries.

As for the networking, the Summit allowed participants to have virtual exchanges with everyone who they felt aligned with their SDG inclination and interest as mapped by the AI feature of the platform, till 7th Feb 2022.

Karon Shaiva, Convenor, RISE PECOWorld shares, "It will take a network of networks to find solutions that cover every person, region, and issue the world faces. So partnership is the only real answer to leave no one behind as envisaged in the SDGs and make things work. After all, for a Better World and a Greener Planet, It takes Action ..... and Collaboration."

Apart from all the programming, the Summit recognized two individuals for their immense contributions to their field and humanity at large. Prof. Philip Kotler, also known as the Father of Marketing, was awarded the RISE Lifetime Achievement Award and Adv. Gopal Sankaranarayanan- Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, received the prestigious RISE Citizenship Award.

In addition, under the Glenmark Nutrition Awards at the Closing Plenary, Foodshaala Foundation, Farm 2 Food Foundation and Kudumbashree were felicitated with awards for winning in the Urban, Rural and Open category of the contest.

RISE World Summit 2022 was made possible by its global partner network bringing together brilliant minds and breakthrough conversations. Some of these were- UNICEF (India), WEConnect International, Save the Children, Orion Astropreneur Space Academy (Hong Kong), Swedish Institute, Babson College, World Food Programme, Tata Capital, SmartAid International (Australia), Climate Action Network South Asia (CANSA), Meaningful Business (London), HIT - Holon Institute of Technology (Israel), Aam Digital (Germany), British Council, Rotary International, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Vibha, Chevening Alumni India, Goonj, Asia School of Business, and Good karma fiction (Berlin - Nairobi - Cologne) to name a few.

For more information, please visit https://www.risesummit.in/ or write to us at deepakn@riseinfinity.org

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)