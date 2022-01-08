India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai celebrates 150 crore vaccinations in the country

Dubai [UAE], January 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai marked the country's vaccination drive crossing the milestone of administering over 150 crore (1.5 billion) COVID-19 vaccines by displaying this remarkable achievement on the facade of the pavilion.

Here is a glimpse of the India Pavilion facade:

To know more about India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit

Website - www.indiaexpo2020.com

Facebook - www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/



Instagram - www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Twitter - twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true

YouTube - www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured

Koo - www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020

To know more about EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit www.expo2020dubai.com/en.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

