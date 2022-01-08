India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai celebrates 150 crore vaccinations in the country

India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai celebrating 150 crore vaccinations in the country.
ANI | Updated: Jan 08, 2022 17:25 IST


Dubai [UAE], January 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai marked the country's vaccination drive crossing the milestone of administering over 150 crore (1.5 billion) COVID-19 vaccines by displaying this remarkable achievement on the facade of the pavilion.
Here is a glimpse of the India Pavilion facade:
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

