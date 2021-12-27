India Pavilion calls for Collective Action on safeguarding environment

Dubai [UAE], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner-General for India at EXPO2020 Dubai, Dr Aman Puri said that safeguarding the environment is our duty as the citizen of India and we must all strive to work together in doing so.

"As India is home to 18% of the world's population, it is our responsibility to do our best in sustaining the environment. In line with the Hon'ble PM, Narendra Modi's vision presented at the COP26 this year, India is working relentlessly to contribute to the global good," he added.

Dr Puri was speaking at a special session on the importance of safeguarding the environment at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai on 26th December, which was also attended by Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza along with celebrated Indian fashion designer, entrepreneur and film maker, Manish Malhotra.

Adding further, Dr Puri said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the need to work together in ensuring the greater good. Similarly, to ensure the safety of the environment, we must all collaborate and work towards taking care of the environment."

Dr Puri also talked about the focus on innovations in this sector and the steps taken by the India Pavilion to ensure these state-of-the-art ideas are given a platform. He said, "At India Pavilion, our focus is to showcase innovative ideas from startups across sectors that offer solutions to transform the world. The Innovation Hub at India Pavilion aims to display unconventional solutions by upcoming startups and has been successful in providing a platform to these ideas, especially in the sustainability and energy conservation sector."

Speaking about the success of Indian Startups, Dr Puri highlighted, Thaely, a revolutionary startup from India that showcased its vision at the Innovation Hub recently. The startup makes sneakers using upcycled plastic bags and recently received funding interest from Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Sania Mirza highlighted that topics like environment and sustainability should be discussed more often. "It doesn't need to be big things but even smaller steps like sharing cars, cycling or walking could contribute towards making a healthier environment. We don't think about it, but such small steps make a huge difference as a whole. It is important to speak about this and bring as much attention to the issue," she added.

Adding his views, Manish Malhotra said, "Saving the environment is an issue that we all have to be cautious of, especially for the coming generations. There are many young fashion designers who are now focusing on sustainable solutions in terms of designing and production. We have to be conscious of our actions in day-to-day life and work towards contributing to a healthy environment."

The event was also attended by Asif Bhamla, President, Bhamla Foundation, Surender Nanda, Owner, Taj Hotels, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE and Mr Mohd. Sarhan, Country Head, India and Nepal, Emirates Airlines.



To know more about India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit:

Website - www.indiaexpo2020.com/

Facebook - www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Instagram - www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Twitter - twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true

YouTube - www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured

Koo - www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020

To know more about EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit - www.expo2020dubai.com/en.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

