India Pavilion to showcase openness, never-ending business opportunities, unprecedented growth - The New India

Dubai [UAE], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is all set to display the emergence of a New India to the world. Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Expo 2020 Dubai, starting October 1, will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months.

India's exceptional fightback against COVID-19 and the reforms ushered in by the government during the pandemic has set the stage for a sustained high growth phase going ahead, and the country is well on course to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy. India's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will primarily focus on presenting the unlimited opportunities for the global community to participate in the country's growth story, and benefit from it.

Hon'ble Prime Shri Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for attaining a sustainable growth paradigm for India in the next 25 years and be amongst the frontrunners in creating a safe and prosperous world.

The India pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be an embodiment of the Prime Minister's vision of New India.

The world will experience the country's cultural diversity, ancient treasures, business achievements, and leading opportunities with cutting-edge technologies at the pavilion. It will showcase a modern, robust India, high on technology while simultaneously exhibiting the beauty of Indian art, culture and cuisine during the 183 days that the event will run till March 31, 2022.

The magnificent India Pavilion will be inaugurated by Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India on 1st October 2021 which will be followed by a colourful cultural programme.

In keeping with the themes of the Expo, visitors will get a glimpse of Indian innovations and successes in the fields of Space Technology, Robotics, Electric Mobility, Edu-tech, e-Commerce, Energy, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain.

In line with India's mission and in conjunction with the objectives of Expo 2020 Dubai, 11 key themes will be represented at the India Pavilion, viz, Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water. These themes also represent the future of Modern India by showcasing the sectors that show promise and have the potential to grow. To highlight the Modern India's mission to the world, these themes will be strategically displayed at the India Pavilion every month.

Talking about India's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, Ambassador of India to the UAE, Shri Pavan Kapoor said, "It is very clear that by sheer dint of our proportion of population, by our connections that we have here, we'll be the largest participant at the Dubai Expo."

The India Pavilion, which is one of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai will feature an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of 'India on the move' and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.

India, which has actively led the fight for climate change and sustainability will also be using Expo's global platform to fortify its place in the world's fight against climate change.

The States and Union Territories that have confirmed their participation at the India Pavilion along with their delegation for planned B2Gs and G2Gs meetings include Gujarat, Karnataka, Ladakh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, J&K, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. These states will exhibit their culture, food and business opportunities at the India Pavilion.

Ministry of AYUSH; Ministry of Tourism; DPIIT; Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas; Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Department of Space; Ministry of Renewable Energy; Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Textiles, are among the ministries and departments participating at the India Pavilion.



Large number of Indian conglomerates and global companies are also participating, and the names include Tata Group, Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, Hinduja Group, L&T and UAE based majors such as Lulu group, KEF Holdings, Aster, Malabar Gold, IFFCO etc. In addition several other organizations such as Hindustan Unilever Limited, PepsiCo, HSBC, ITC, Facebook, EaseMyTrip, Oyo, Standard Chartered Bank, Trident Group, Baidyanath, Apollo Hospital, Sun International, MIKO, Daawat Rice, Bank of Baroda, Patanjali, Dabur, BLS International, Petrochem, Nikai, Al Dobowi, Shycocan, NPCI, Jagran Lake City University, Air India, and ICICI Bank and to name a few.

While India is celebrating the 75th year of its Independence under the global campaign 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', UAE is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of its foundation. "This is a significant time in the history of both the countries, and Expo 2020 Dubai is a tremendous opportunity to cement the already flourishing ties further," said Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai & Deputy Commissioner General for India.

Showcasing the country's innovation potential and capabilities, an 'Indian Innovation Hub' has been developed to offer a platform for the budding innovators and startups to showcase their capabilities.

"As the world's third largest start-up ecosystem, the 'India Innovation Hub', will be a platform for investors and consumers to experience the value offering and capacity for innovation of multiple Indian start-ups, daily. As the world's third largest creator of Unicorns, and with an ecosystem of over 50,000 recognized start-ups, the Innovation Hub is set to be one of the most exciting places to visit for anyone interested in experiencing future-oriented products and services," said Dr. Puri.

As Expo 2020 Dubai is a golden opportunity for learning, inspiration and global exposure for young minds, India Pavilion has also invited young Indian school students, especially from aspirational districts of India to attend the World Expo. The travel of these meritorious children will be timed to coincide with the celebration of 50 years of UAE's independence.

