India Post partners with Shiprocket to benefit startups and MSMEs

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): India Post has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shiprocket to boost last-mile e-commerce delivery services across India.

Shiprocket is a leading logistics aggregator company.



The MoU was signed today between India Post, Shiprocket, and Pickrr at Dak Bhawan in New Delhi. Director General, Postal Services Alok Sharma, senior officers of the Department of Posts, and representatives of Shiprocket and Pickrr were present during the event.

M/s Bigfoot Retail Solutions (Shiprocket) is an emerging logistics aggregator company with three lakh sellers and 70 million consumers annually.

"This partnership between India Post and Shiprocket will provide shipping and last-mile delivery services to Shiprocket's three lakh strong seller base which includes Startups and a large number of small and medium businesses. The MoU marks a significant milestone for taking e-commerce to the last mile and is expected to benefit millions of customers all over country," Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a release. (ANI)

