India Post to use RoPax ferry services on Gogha-Hazier route for speedy postal services

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): After a successful trial for a month through RoPax ferry services on the Gogha-Hazira route in Gujarat, India Post will continue its postal and package delivery services on this route for speedy and economical dispatch on daily basis.

On Friday, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan will flag off the daily mail and parcel delivery transportation services of India Post on MV Voyage Express - RoPax Ferry from Hazira terminal.

The service will not only bring down the delivery transportation time of about 10-12 hours to 3-4 hours but will also enable swift movements of industrial packages between Saurashtra and South Gujarat and Mumbai regions. the service is estimated to carry daily postal cargo of about 3 to 4 tonne during upcoming months, the Ministry said in a statement released on Thursday.



The RoPax (roll on-roll off cum passenger ferry) service between Hazira and Gogha inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2020 has received good public response and has transported more than 3.7 lakh passengers and 1.1 lakh vehicles (car, bus, truck) till December 2022 since inauguration.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said, "This innovative collaboration of postal and package delivery services through waterways is another step towards attaining the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of harnessing waterways and integrating them with the economic development of India along with decreasing the transportation costs and aiding the ease of doing business."

Earlier this month, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has also directed the major ports of India to waive off vessel-related charges and provide the highest priority berthing for RoPax Ferry services under Sagarmala programme to promote the newly emerging urban waterways passenger transportation ecosystem and enable green transportation in the country. (ANI)

