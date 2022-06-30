India PR Distribution listed as one of best PR Startups to Grow Your Business In 2022

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Business World, India leading business magazine, has included India PR Distribution in its list of Best PR Startups to Grow Your Business In 2022. India PR Distribution is among the 5 PR agencies that have been included in the list by Business World Magazine. The list is published by Business world at https://www.businessworld.in/article/Best-PR-Startups-To-Grow-Your-Business-In-2022-/27-04-2022-426746/

Whether you are running a small company or a big organization, you need to market it well. While doing good work is important, you have to let the world know about the work you are doing to grow. This is where PR comes into the picture.

While there are many PR agencies in India today, the one company that has left an indelible impression with its work in this space is India PR Distribution. The Gurugram-based PR company has handled PR for clients from different walks of life and has helped each of them establish an identity for themselves.

Recently, the company was named as "Best PR Startups To Grow Your Business In 2022" by the reputed business magazine Business World. Being included in this coveted list has proved to be yet another feather in the cap of this company which is growing at a rapid pace.

Talking about this achievement, Nitin Jain, Founder and C.E.O of India PR Distribution, "We feel humbled and honoured to be included in this list by Business World. When one of the leading publications acknowledges your work, you feel you have done something right. This inspires us to do better and work harder towards creating more innovations in this space. As a PR agency, our endeavour is to bridge the gap between the people and a company and ensure they communicate with each other better. We work towards ensuring that companies manage to create the right impression about themselves in the most effective manner."

Companies have endless options when it comes to selecting a PR agency to collaborate with. Despite this, some of the biggest businesses in the country have chosen to hire India PR Distribution to manage their reputation. Even young Startups have reached out to the company to help them with marketing themselves. India PR Distribution has always believed in offering quality services and wide coverage at very reasonable rates. This is one of the many reasons why they have an edge over several other PR companies out there.

Elaborating on the same, Nitin Jain says, "Right from the time we started out, we have been offering PR coverage and other related services to our clients at very affordable rates. Even though we are a well-known company now, we don't charge exorbitant prices for our services. While we work with many big brands, we have collaborated with new startup companies as well. Newer companies do not have an elaborate budget but we work with everyone. We have collaborated with clients from different arenas like business, politics, films, music, fashion, medicine, science and several other areas."

Details on Press Release services offered by India PR Distribution are available on their website, www.IndiaPRDistribution.com

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)