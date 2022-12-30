India PR Distribution Ties Up With International Publications

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/GPRC): India PR Distribution has recently tied up with International media agencies and Press Release agencies to provide global PR coverage opportunities to its clients.

Founded in 2018, IPD has been among the trusted choice for corporates and individuals for online and print press release coverage.

After emerging as one of the leading PR agencies offering pan-India PR services, India PR Distribution is now expanding its footprint by stepping into foreign shores. IPD has now tied up with several international publications based in countries like the United States, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

"Everybody needs the support of a Public Relation (PR) company today. Even if you have made a truly unique product or created a service that could fill a major gap in the market, you cannot expect huge demand for it in the market unless you promote it adequately. That's where India PR Distribution can help you get featured in top media.", says Nitin Jain, CEO of India PR Distribution.

In India, most PR companies specialize in a particular sector or industry. While some PR companies specialize in promoting movies, there are many companies that promote businesses. What sets India PR Distribution apart from other PR agencies is the fact that it deals with clients from diverse industries and professions.



Talking about this move, Nitin Jain, the CEO of India PR Distribution says, "For years, we have worked towards getting our clients featured on all the reputed publications in India. From print to digital media, we covered everything domestically. However, now we are moving a step ahead by joining hands with publications based in foreign countries. Very few PR agencies in India have done this. This is a very important step taken by our company and I am confident that our clients will benefit in a huge way from this."

India PR Distribution will now ensure that its clients not only get covered by the national media but also get recognized by the international press. The company has often come up with innovative strategies that have become a benchmark or blueprint for the PR industry in the country. With this move, it has yet again proved that it believes in innovating constantly and walking down the roads that few dare to walk on.

Elaborating on the reason behind this decision, Nitin states, "We are living in a globalized world today. Today, companies based in India are making the country proud by expanding themselves internationally. The same can be said about artists. We wanted our clients to be featured in international media and their work and achievements to be recognized by people based in different corners of the world."

For details on the press release packages and PR services offered by India PR Distribution, visit their website https://www.IndiaPRDistribution.com

