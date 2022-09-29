India Sotheby's International Realty (ISIR) forays into Bengaluru's Luxury Realty Market with "The Vineyard" by Agrocorp

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading real estate consultancy firm India Sotheby's International Realty (ISIR) today announced its entry into the Bengaluru luxury market with an exclusive marketing mandate from Agrocorp Landbase (P) Limited for the company's unique living cum investment concept of managed vineyard farms.

Agrocorp Landbase (P) Limited in association with Grover Zampa Vineyards, India's leading producer of premium wines is developing 'The Vineyard', a plotted development project spread over 25 acres, with a vision to create an exclusive vineyard farm community. The project is strategically located on NH 648 in a high potential growth zone, at a 45-minute driving distance from Hebbal, making this an exciting investment opportunity for ISIRs high net-worth clients.

"We are delighted to add a residential practise to our commercial and capital markets transaction practice, in Bengaluru," said Ashwin Chadha, President, India Sotheby's International Realty. "The Vineyard is an ideal project for us to debut with, in Bengaluru's residential market. This unique concept of creating a luxury vineyard lifestyle resonates with our iconic brand. The Agrocorp team has hands-on experience of developing and managing 300 acres of farms in and around Bengaluru and we are confident, this living cum investment opportunity will be well received by our growing clientele of luxury buyers," added Ashwin Chadha.

"When it comes to reaching the truly discerning Indian luxury real estate buyer, the network of India Sotheby's International Realty remains unmatched. This is the kind of community we wish to create at The Vineyard and look forward to this winning partnership," said Ayan Nagpal, Managing Director of Agrocorp Landbase (P) Limited.

Attractively priced, excellently located, and very accessible from central Bengaluru, India's first managed vineyard farms are a unique portfolio opportunity for HNIs and techpreneurs looking for investments in land with a distinctive urban farming experience.

"The desire to own open green spaces has gone up significantly post-pandemic. We believe this will be a "sold out" project in no time. At ISIR, we look forward to facilitating property listings worth INR 500 crore in the next one year in Bengaluru's luxury residential real estate," concluded Ashwin Chadha.

Born from the rich heritage of the Sotheby's Auction House, Sotheby's International Realty (SIR) is an iconic global brand, with a legacy of quality service and unmatched expertise. The SIR network is present in 79 countries and territories with 1,000 offices and 25,000 sales associates and has achieved a record real estate global sales volume of $204 Billion in the year 2021.



The brand established its presence in India by setting up its first office in New Delhi in July 2014. It now has offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Goa, Colombo, and the mandate for the Maldives. The team in India comprises of senior private bankers and experts from real estate, hospitality and luxury goods industries who have lived and worked in various parts of India and abroad, bringing a wealth of experience which has won the trust of an affluent and exclusive clientele

Agrocorp's mission is to make land investments organised, trustworthy and innovative.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company was founded ten years ago and has a transaction experience of 30 million square feet of land investments, around the IT Capital.

Agrocorp today is a market leader in this space, with a 75-member strong team and a delivery track record of 7 urban farming plotted projects across 13 million square feet.

The company believes in strategic partnerships & innovate concepts to develop unique offerings for its clientele. Land, a precious and limited resource, is at core of all realty developments. Agrocorp's philosophy is to make the land investment journey for all its stakeholders, safe and seamless.

The company values people first, over everything else.

