India to lead World Blood Donation record attempt to save lives

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): On Saturday, August 27, thousands of Indians will attempt to break the world record for the most blood donations in one calendar day.

#GlobalBloodHeroes Day is a worldwide campaign to save lives and build greater awareness about the urgent need to donate blood.

Just one blood donation can help save three lives.

The drive is open to any volunteer willing and eligible to give blood.

#GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to rally 50,000 blood donors across six continents. The campaign hopes to save the lives of 150,000 people at a time when blood supplies are being challenged.

The world record will be verified by 'Official World Records', a leading body recognised by the Council of Notariats of the European Union.

URGENT NEED FOR BLOOD IN INDIA

In India, almost 12,000 people die every year because of a lack of blood supplies. Recent studies estimated the shortage amounting to 2.5 donations per 1,000 eligible donors which equals a shortage of 1 million units.

The global social justice movement, Who is Hussain is partnering with several Indian blood donor organisations to encourage blood donations. They include Narayana Health, Red Cross, Rotary Blood Bank and hospitals across the country.



CALLING ALL BLOOD HEROES

Coordinating Global Blood Heroes Day throughout India, Dr Zakaria Abbas said:

"With just less than 30 minutes of your time donating blood, you can save up to three adult lives, or up to seven infant lives. Imagine the impact 50,000 donors could make in one day. We have big ambitions for India in leading this ambitious campaign to break the world blood donor record. Sign up today and help to make history."

Who is Hussain is inspired by the legacy of Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad to inspire and build compassionate communities.



By harnessing the galvanising message of Hussain, Global Blood Heroes will aim to help save lives by giving blood to those in need, regardless of colour, class or religion.

1. #GlobalBloodHeroes on August 27, 2022, will take place in Bangalore, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur and Ladakh.

2. Find out more: blood.whoishussain.org

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

