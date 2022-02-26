India turned COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity of growth - Priyam Gandhi-Mody

Dubai [UAE], February 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): India Pavilion yesterday witnessed the release of "A Nation to Protect: Leading India Through the COVID Crisis" in the UAE - a book by Priyam Gandhi-Mody, which describes India's battle with the pandemic and its emergence from the deadly crisis under the stellar leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

HE Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, while unveiling the book said, "This book is of immense significance, and it is the story of India that the world ought to know."

"India has done pretty well despite many challenges as there was a very clearheaded leadership which really worked its way and found solutions relevant to the socio-economic context," he added.

Talking about India's efforts to fight the pandemic, he said, "India's vaccination drive has been the fastest in the world to achieve 1 billion doses and that too within mere 279 days. We have also undertaken very successful vaccination diplomacy. Despite all constraints, India also remained very steadfast in its commitments to the world by becoming a credible and responsible alternative for global supply chain and responding to the requests of other counties in terms of medicines, vaccines and other amenities."

Sharing her inspiration behind the book, Priyam Gandhi-Mody said, "The Prime Minister led the country so strongly that people followed his directives by placing trust in his decision which strengthened India's position in the world. The Prime Minister streamlined his communications backed by science with the people of the country. India managed to turn this COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity of growth."

A discussion with HE Sunjay Sudhir and Priyam Gandhi-Mody moderated by senior journalist Vicky Kapur followed the book launch.

Gandhi-Mody explained in the discussion, "At the onset of COVID-19, the timeliness of the lockdown in India was very crucial in our fight against the pandemic. This story is particularly intriguing as India not only survived but also has become one of the leaders in dealing with this pandemic. Indians overcame the issue and adopted the perspective of Atmanirbharta i.e., self-sufficient in the true sense."

In his closing remarks, HE Sudhir said, "COVID-19 has taught us how the goodness of human beings come together as against the cynicism and gives each one hope that is overwhelming. I hope the worst is behind us, but this is for sure that now we can deal with any situation and cope with it."

YouTube link of the panel discussion: Link

To review the book please reach out to: Publicity@rupapublications.com



You can buy the book from here: Amazon Link

To know more about India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit:

Website - www.indiaexpo2020.com

Facebook - www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Instagram - www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/

Twitter - twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true

YouTube - www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured

Koo - www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020

To know more about EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit - www.expo2020dubai.com/en.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

