Indian Achievers' Forum enkindled the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Mission in its recent 62nd National Summit and Awards

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI/PNN): Indian Achievers' Forum, as a social organization, takes pride in celebrating India's glorious 75 years of independence by honouring individuals/organizations/ institutions who have achieved Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and are contributing toward social development and nation-building by achieving the extraordinary.

IAF has been promoting achievers from across the globe since 2000, felicitates them on a global platform and tells their stories that, in turn, inspire individuals, businesses and communities alike. Indian Achievers' Forum organized a grand event on July 21, 2022, at Le Meridien Hotel, New Delhi, on the theme "Atmanirbhar Bharat: Vision of New India". More than 300 delegates attended this summit from India and some from overseas. The program commenced with the inaugural ceremony, followed by a few speeches by significant personalities. Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana, congratulated all the participants and winners. He stated, "This award should motivate all the winners to work towards making India, Atmanirbhar".

Highlights: DIGNITARIES (Morning Session)

Chief Guest (Morning Session) - Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Haryana Guests of Honour - Prahalad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Govt of India - H.E. Asein Isaev, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic in India Special Guest - Gajendra Singh, Member, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board -Kapil Kaul, National President, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) DIGNITARIES

(Afternoon Session)

Chief Guest Post Lunch Session - Kambhampati Hari Babu, Governor of Mizoram Guests of Honour - Rameswar Teli, Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment - Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Defence and Tourism - H.E. Dr Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in India - Sunil Shastri, President Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation and Chief Patron - IAF.



Among the other eminent guests, Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, congratulated all the participants of the summit and said, "I would like to thank all the participants present who are contributing to the development of the nation as a whole".

On this occasion, Dr Kambhampati Hari Babu, Governor of Mizoram, said, "As we celebrate Azadika Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of our Nation's Independence, let us all rededicate ourselves and do our best to achieve a more prosperous new India."

IAF also organized a panel discussion on "Atmanirbhar Bharat: Vision of New India" to inspire and promote businesses and communities to achieve self-reliance. The discussion emphasized the importance of self-reliance as an individual, organization and nation as a whole. In the second session, H.E. Kambhampati Hari Babu, Governor of Mizoram, said, "India is transforming to become a 'Vishwaguru.' Each of you has an important role to play. It would be best if you did not rest on your laurels. This award should energize all the winners to work towards making India, Atmanirbhar."

The event also portrayed some commendable work of industry personalities, startups, MSMEs and PSUs. Press Release IAF also felicitated such outstanding contributions to nation-building. Some of the winners were Anand Mahurkar from Findability Sciences, Nirav Shah from Letragraphix, Dr Somdutta Singh from Assiduus Global Inc., Aditya K Mehta, Jayashankar M S from Jayam SCM Consultants Pvt Ltd, H.K. Designs (India) LLP, Sonica Aron from Marching Sheep and many others. The winners were elated, which also boosted their spirit to work for the society and nation with more zest and zeal.

The event was supported by Ministry and Information Technology and sponsored by LIC, EIL, ONGC, Indian Oil and RCF.

Harish Chandra - President Indian Achievers' Forum, congratulated all the winners and participants of the summit and thanked all the partners for the enormous success of the summit. He also announced that the next International Achiever's Summit would be held in the USA in September and in Dubai in October. The event concluded on a positive note, with the motivation to work collectively for the betterment of our nation.

