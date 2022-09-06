Indian businesses and brands that are generating international buzz

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Gone are the days when Indian conglomerates were at the helm of global domination. In this era of millennial entrepreneurship, startups are fast becoming global brands. Some examples include the food-delivery company, Zomato (available in 24 countries including the US, UK, UAE, etc) and the hospitality company, OYO (available in countries like Malaysia and the UK).

In a similar manner, the Indian apparel industry has excelled in the burgeoning global market. Indian apparel companies like FabIndia and Cbazaar have become established brands in the international scenario. Cbazaar has been ranked as one amongst the list of 'America's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022' (Single Brand in Women's Fashion) with a very high growth rate by Newsweek, an American weekly online news magazine and digital news platform. Cbazaar's growth rate had increased 3x in FY'22 and 2x in FY'23 (estimated). Its global presence is evidenced by the fact that about 30 per cent of its customer base is non-Asian.

According to a report by the Ministry of External Affairs, there are around 32 million Indian immigrants across the world, with more than four and a half Indian Americans making up about 1.4 per cent of the total US population. This has led to the bridging of cultures and a consequent worldwide reach of the Indian fashion industry. The expansion of local Indian communities in America has led to the growing interest and influence of Indian culture in the host country, with Indian ethnic fashion making an impression on the Americans. This has led to several Americans exploring and experimenting with Indian apparel due to its vibrant colors, rich fabrics and exquisite embroidery.



- With the aim of catering to this population and to the worldwide Indian diaspora, Cbazaar, an online apparel store, was launched in 2005. The brand offers an extensive collection of custom-stitched and ready-to-wear Indian outfits for women, men and children, ranging from lehengas and sarees to kurta pyjamas and sherwanis. Be it weddings, festivals, parties or any casual/work event, Cbazaar has outfits for any occasion. Due to its variety and high brand recall value, Cbazaar has managed to create a strong mark on the global fashion industry as a pioneer in the special occasion wear category.

Since the millennials and Gen Z have an affinity for experimental and self-expressive fashion, Cbazaar decided to launch Ethnovogue in 2015, which houses a range of modern Ethnic wear and Indo Western Fusion wear such as lehengas, co-ord sets and Indowestern suits, that are custom-stitched according to the needs and desires of customers. Ethnovogue has been functioning as a designer-wear line that is size-inclusive (covering sizes from XS to 4XL) and it offers outfits at affordable prices, in order to break the size-confined and price-zoned norms of the fashion industry. Moreover, it also offers Mix and Match outfits so that customers can decide their own ensembles. As a step towards sustainability the brand makes outfits on a made-to-order basis, ensuring lesser wastage with sampling and better productivity.

Cbazaar has become a household name for Indian ethnic wear in many countries across the globe, such as the United States, UK, Mauritius, Middle-East, Australia and South-East nations, due to its affordable pricing, quick delivery, easy return policy and services such as 7 Day Delivery (with Free Shipping).

