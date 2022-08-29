Indian Cotton Textiles Industry to get major orders at "IND TEXPO 2022"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI/PNN): U P Singh, Secretary Textiles along with Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner Government of India interacted with participants at the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet just before the Inauguration of IND TEXPO 2022, organised by TEXPROCIL at the World Trade Centre Cuffe Parade Mumbai on August 24, 2022.

The participants at the interactive meet were from Australia, Egypt, Turkey, Thailand, Brazil, Slovania, Iran, Malaysia, Dominican Republic, Poland, Kenya, Portugal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka covering those sourcing yarn, fabric, Home textiles across fibres - cotton, poly, viscose among others. There were representatives from the Hospitality sector too with most of the buyers reflecting the need for Sustainable, organic and recycled products.

While the Australian representative looked forward to dividends of India Australia FTA, better Quality Assurance and Communications from the Indian suppliers and recycled Cotton products, the Polish Hospitality sector seemed poised to strengthen its relationship with our Made ups suppliers. The Malaysian buyers were looking to shift from China sourcing while Iran was looking forward to sourcing more of home textiles. Kenya and Tanzania on the other hand were looking to shift sourcing to India from Pakistan.



Secretary Textiles briefed the participants on policies and programs to fill the structural gaps in supply chain while he urged the buyers to look at a wide and unique array of handlooms that India produces, as part of their portfolio for sourcing.

Ajit Chavan, Secretary Textile Committee and PK Agarwal, CMD, CCI along with senior officers from the Ministry of Textiles' offices joined the deliberations and Inauguration of the event held physically after a gap of two years by Texprocil under the able leadership of Manoj Patodia, Chairman TEXPROCIL, Sunil Patwari, the incoming Chairman, TEXPROCIL and Dr Siddhartha Rajagopal, ED TEXPROCIL.

"Ind-Texpo is the flagship event of TEXPROCIL and over 80 buyers from 25 countries are attending the Show to explore business opportunities with 50 Indian suppliers of cotton textiles and their blends," added Patodia.

www.texprocil.org

This Story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

