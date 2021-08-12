Indian Delphic Council announces a National Coordination Committee to oversee the growth of the global Delphic Movement in India

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI/SRV Media): With the growing support towards the Delphic Movement in India, the Indian Delphic Council (INDC), headed by Bijender Goel as the Founding President and Advisor of the South Asian Affairs to the International Delphic Council (IDC), has formed a dynamic National Coordination Committee (NCC) to oversee the expansion of the global Delphic Movement and promote Delphic Games in India.

The Committee, formed in July 2021, consists of notable personalities from all walks of life, extending from politics & bureaucracy to artists & professionals of their respective fields.

Other than Bijender Goel who heads INDC as Founding President, Dr. Shantanu Agrahari, an enthusiastic IAS officer from Jharkhand has been inducted as Founding Secretary-General; A.L. Hek, Advisor to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Meghalaya, B. H Anil Kumar IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Karnataka, Onkar Chand Sharma IAS, Principal Secretary, Himachal Pradesh, Sreya Guha IAS, Principal Secretary, Rajasthan, Mukesh Meshram IAS, Principal Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, Sameep Shastri, Grandson of Former Prime Minister late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, Manmohan Shetty, a renowned film producer from Mumbai, Ramesh Prasanna, a trustee of Delphic India Trust and a cultural entrepreneur from Hyderabad, and Ishrat Akhter, a film producer from Chennai have been inducted in the NCC.

Suresh Thomas, Crescendo Music, Mumbai and MrSumit Gautam, a Delhi-based professional, are Special Invitees and Permanent Invitees, respectively.

The Indian Delphic Council is a voluntary, not-for-profit, non-political, non-religious, non-sectarian organization under the aegis of the International Delphic Council - a global movement for arts & cultures working to foster harmony amongst people of different races and cultures through engagements in the various art forms through the world's only common floor for the arts called the Delphic Games.

The Delphic Games were born in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago as the twin-sister of the Olympic Games. They are to Arts & Cultures what Olympic Games are to physical sports. The Delphic Games of the Modern Era were revived in 1994, while the Olympic Games were revived in 1894.

Since revival, the Delphic Games have been hosted by countries like Georgia, Russia, Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, Germany and South Africa, while the other festivals of cultural significance have been organised in various cities around the world. International Institutions like UNESCO, Council of Europe, ASEAN, and such, have endorsed the various editions of the Delphic Games at various times.

The world leaders including their Excellencies Nelson Mandela (South Africa), Mikhail Gorbachev (erstwhile the Soviet Union), Helmut Schmidt (East Germany), Eduard Shevardnadze (Georgia) as well as Celebrated Musicians, Painters, Academicians, Pedagogues, Historians, Arts & Culture revivalists, and the like, have supported the Delphic Games and what they stand for.

India has participated in 3 editions of the Delphic Games in various Countries and was successfully able to bag gold and silver medals in South Korea and Malaysia, respectively. Even the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has contributed in the past by sponsoring the artists who represented the country through the Zonal Cultural Centres.

Goel said that the Movement has spread across 22 Indian States to date with Rajasthan & Maharashtra to be the first ones to have registered State Councils, meanwhile, registration for other State Councils is already under process. The combined effort of the INDC is to reach the remaining States at the earliest. "Our National Core Committee is all set to assume its role and responsibilities and will also announce the event calendar of Delphic Games very soon.

"Although we are unable to conduct physical Delphic events at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our Rajasthan Council has started the 'Delphic Dialogue 'initiative, a weekly webinar series to create awareness on a plethora of subjects related to our Cultural Heritage and Maharashtra Council is also bringing a virtual program under the performing arts category very soon. Not just that, the national body is also planning to conduct Delphic Theatre Festivals in different cities to bring together all the theatre artists and theatre enthusiasts to a common platform, if circumstances so permit ", added Goel.

Delphic Movement has received exceptionally overwhelming support, including from renowned artists among the fraternity of Musicians, Painters, Sculptors, Craftsperson's, Fashion Designers, Academicians, Dancers, Administrators and many alike. Some of the prominent personalities to have come out in its support are Hema Malini, Talat Aziz, Shreyas Talpade, Sulaiman Merchant, Anoop Jalota, Shankar Sawhney, Shibani Kashyap, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy and others.

The National Coordination Committee comprises of:



1. Bijender Goel - President

2. Shantanu Agrahari, IAS - Secretary-General

3. A.L Hek - Member

4. B H Anil Kumar, IAS - Member

5. Manmohan Shetty - Member

6. Mukesh Meshram, IAS - Member

7. Onkar Chand Sharma, IAS -Member

8. Sreya Guha, IAS - Member

9. Ramesh Prasanna - Member

10. Sameep Shastri - Member

11. Ishrat Akhtar- Member

12. Suresh Thomas - Special Invitee

13. Sumit Gautam- Permanent Invitee

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

